MORGANTOWN — Eventually, should it continue, West Virginia’s Jekyll-and-Hyde act will likely get the Mountaineers into trouble.
But for one more night, it was good enough to blow past a mid-major opponent.
The Mountaineers sent the WVU Coliseum crowd home with a final gift before taking a holiday break, using a full-court pressure defense and a hot-shooting second-half effort to register an 82-52 win over Youngstown State on Wednesday. The win sent WVU into a 10-day break before opening conference play at Texas on New Year’s Day with an 11-1 record.
Wednesday’s narrative has become commonplace with West Virginia in the season’s opening stretch. For a half, the Mountaineers seemingly couldn’t have been worse. For stretches of the second half, WVU probably hasn’t been better. And in the end, West Virginia found a way to win yet again.
Certainly, forcing 20 Youngstown State turnovers didn’t hurt. The Mountaineers scored 29 points off of those miscues to hold a 29-3 stranglehold in the points-off-turnovers category, and that was an enormous part of the story of a second half in which WVU turned a close grinder of a game into a laugher.
The Mountaineers clung to a slight 24-23 advantage at the break and it was a struggle from the start. West Virginia started 1 for 14 from the floor and was 0 for 5 from the 3-point line, shooting 23.3% (7 for 30) before halftime. Fortunately for the home team, WVU was doing a job defensively itself, limiting Youngstown (7-4) to just 33.3% shooting (9 for 27).
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins implemented full-court pressure off and on over the first 20 minutes and the Mountaineers finally turned the tide for good with it in the second half.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Chris Shelton squelched a 10-2 West Virginia spurt coming out of the half, making the score 34-31 Mountaineers with 16:39 remaining. But from there, WVU forced turnovers on five consecutive Penguins possessions, and with a technical foul called on Dwayne Cohill to boot, WVU used a 14-0 run to seize control.
As bad as the Mountaineers were offensively to start the first half, it couldn’t have been any more polar opposite in the second. After not hitting a 3-point basket in the first half, West Virginia hit its first six attempts in the second, with Taz Sherman stroking a pair of them and Sean McNeil knocking down four. That was all part of an 8-for-9 start as the Mountaineers went from frigidly cold to blistering hot, seemingly in the blink of an eye.
McNeil, who took just one shot and was scoreless in the first half, finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting, making all of his second-half attempts. Sherman, who mustered just two opening-half points and was 0 for 5 from the floor, recorded 16 points, Malik Curry added 12 and Jalen Bridges narrowly missed a double-double, going for nine points and eight boards.
The Mountaineers also feasted at the free-throw line on Wednesday, going 25 for 34 with nearly half of their first-half points (10 for 12) coming from the stripe.
Despite the comfortable final margin, rebounding was again an issue for West Virginia as Youngstown racked up a 39-32 edge on the boards, including a 15-8 advantage on the offensive end. That led to the Penguins scoring 16 second-chance points compared to just six for the Mountaineers.
Shelton led the Penguins with 13 points with Michael Akuchie adding 10.