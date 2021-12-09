HUNTINGTON — When Trevor Dorsey brought his Peninsula Catholic team to West Virginia for this summer's Marshall team camp, the reactions of his players were as he thought they'd be.
The group, which had largely never been outside of the Newport News, Virginia, area, saw that the things once thought of about the Mountain State weren't necessarily true.
"For me personally, it is exciting to get back where it all started," Dorsey said.
Dorsey, a Huntington High graduate, said he uses the examples of his hometown and home state often when dealing with his players, so bringing them to the area offered a chance for them to see exactly what he was discussing in his teachings.
The impact of the trip was so strong that Dorsey scheduled a regular-season trip for the group to play a pair of games in West Virginia as part of a bonding and learning experience.
That experience comes this weekend when Peninsula Catholic (Virginia) travels to Ashland on Friday night before meeting Huntington High — Dorsey's alma mater — on Saturday night in the Highlanders' season opener.
"I bring up West Virginia quite a bit to them throughout the season," Dorsey said. "They know my strong feelings for the area."
Dorsey said he tried to schedule this last year, but COVID-19 got in the way of the trip.
Originally, this year's slate was set to include Huntington High and Cabell Midland, but the game with the Knights fell through.
Dorsey and his team played Ashland in Marshall's team camp, so Dorsey called Ashland head coach Jason Mays and the two were able to work out a deal to meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Anderson Gymnasium.
Both games are matchups that Dorsey said he's looking forward to because they will make his team better as they get set for league play in Virginia.
"Basketball-wise, I told them tradition is always there," Dorsey said. "Huntington High will always have athletes. They will always be competitive. Six state championships later, it's impressive.
"With Ashland, it's a game with another really good team. They have been tremendous the last two seasons. They've got talent 1-through-5 and are so well-coached and they shoot the crap out of the ball. They play fearless. It's going to be a challenge, but it's a challenge you look forward to."
Dorsey said he spoke with Huntington High coach Ty Holmes earlier this week about what it will be like to walk through the halls of Huntington High and also to play in Lucas-Archer Gymnasium, which is named after two of his assistant principals from when he was a student at the new Huntington High School back in 1996-97 when the school opened.
"It's funny because I haven't been in the building for so long, but I feel like when I go there, all the memories are just going to come back immediately," Dorsey said. "I might find myself for a split second going back to ’97, ’98, ’99. As much as things I'm sure have changed, they stay the same, too."
Peninsula Catholic has a pair of players that Dorsey wants his hometown area to keep an eye on.
Those guys are Christopher Brown, a 6-foot-4 guard with a Division I offer from NJIT and an offer from West Virginia State, and Travon Gray, who is a 6-foot-6 forward who leads the team with 16 points and 10 rebounds per game.