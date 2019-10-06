HUNTINGTON — Tanner Dorsey is having fun.
The Huntington High School golfer and baseball player was the Class AAA, Region IV medalist Monday at Guyan Golf & Country Club, shooting 1-over par 72 to lead the Highlanders to the team championship. That HHS will play in the state tournament during his senior season is the latest in an enjoyable senior year for the outgoing youngster.
“I go to all the Marshall football games, hang out with these guys,” Dorsey said, nodding toward his golf teammates. “I get the full high school experience.”
Nothing is sad sack about that experience. Dorsey said he is making the most of every minute of his final season of high school. He also is proving himself on the golf course, where he has managed to prevent his baseball swing from interfering with his golf swing.
“With a baseball swing, you can hit it anywhere,” Dorsey said. “You can hit it left or right and be OK. In golf you can’t do that, so you have to adjust. It’s totally different.”
Dorsey adjusted well. On Monday, he shot 40 on his first eight holes, then rebounded for a 5-under-par 32 on the next nine.
“I missed a couple of five-foot par putts on the front, three in a row on five, six and seven,” Dorsey said. “I missed a long one, then I really dialed it in and started to focus and held myself in check.”
That kind of play earned the Highlanders a first-place finish and a team score of 226, 11 strokes ahead of runner-up Cabell Midland. Both teams advance to the state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
Huntington High first-year coach Travis Austin said he was pleased with Dorsey and not the least bit surprised by the senior’s performance.
“Tanner played probably the best round of the year,” Austin said. “He’s been our most-consistent golfer in our nine-hole matches and (Monday) he put it all together. He was on fire on the back nine, with five birdies. Every time I turned around he was making a putt or putting one in close.”