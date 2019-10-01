HUNTINGTON — Some golfers complained about the afternoon 95-degree heat at the Class AAA, Region IV high school golf tournament Monday.
It might have emanated from Tanner Dorsey. The Huntington High School senior shot a scorching 5-under par, 32, on his back nine holes at Guyan Golf & Country Club on his way to a 1-over, 72, to take medalist honors and lead the Highlanders to the Class AAA, Region IV championship.
“Really just about everything you could do well,” Dorsey said of what he did on the 6,523-yard course. “It was rough on the front, where I made four bogeys, but I got to the back and the putter started to heat up. I ended up going 5-under on the back. I really lit it up with the irons and the driver was consistent all day.”
Huntington High finished with a team score of 226 to advance to the state tournament Oct. 8 at the Ogelbay Park Resort course in Wheeling. Backing Dorsey’s 40-32 — 72 was Connor Campbell’s 39-37 — 76, Jacob Perry’s 37-41 — 78 and Levi Strieter’s 41-42 – 83.
“We’ll take that every day,” Highlanders coach Travis Austin said. “I love that confidence going into next week. They expected to win this because they know they’re capable of playing this way. They’ve been a little frustrated this year. So, we’re going to take this and see if the momentum can carry us on.”
Austin said he was as proud of his Strieter as he was of Dorsey.
“You can’t have anybody go too high and hurt your team score,” Austin said. “I have three senior leaders on this team who played lights out today.”
Cabell Midland finished second with a 237 and earned a spot in the state tournament. Sophomore Cameron Jarvis led the Knights with a 37-38 – 75. Freshman Taylor Sargent, the West Virginia Secondary Activities Commission Girls Golf Invitational state champion, shot 39-40 — 79. Senior Hunter Kirtley shot 41-42 — 83 and sophomore Caden McComas 46-41 — 87.
“I’m super proud of the kids,” Cabell Midland coach Matt Stead said. “Cam and Taylor are so young and had the pressure on them to be our best. We told them we had to have two scores in the 70s out of them and they came through. I’m proud of Hunter, too. He’s a senior and for the first time was in this pressure situation and came through, so we’re going.”
Hurricane’s Sam White and Ripley’s Andrew Manley qualified for the state tournament as individuals. White shot 40-38 — 78 and Manley 36-39 — 75.
Hurricane finished third with a score of 242. Ripley was fourth at 250; followed by Parkersburg and Parkersburg South, each at 253; and Spring Valley at 312.
Dorsey said the victory was earned via team effort from the coach to the No. 4 player.
“We fought through everything this year,” Dorsey said. “We came in expecting to win this one and that’s what we did. We’ve been consistent all year. I knew they’d hold up. We trust each other. I want to give kudos to coach Austin. It’s his first year coaching and he’s done a really good job. He’s done really good with us and I want to thank him.”