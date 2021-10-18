HUNTINGTON -- Former Huntington High School golfer Tanner Dorsey completed quite the week, being named a United States Collegiate Athletic Association second-team All-American and heling Bluefield State to a national championship.
Dorsey, a freshman, shot a two-day total of 154 Oct. 11-12 on Penn State University's 6329-yard, par-72, Blue Course.
"I'm blessed," Dorsey said.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Spring Valley volleyball standout Kennedy Stanley made her 1,000th career kill. Belfry has beaten Lawrence County 23 times in a row in football. Fairland freshman Keegan Smith recovered three onside kicks Friday against Coal Grove.
Rock Hill's boys cross country team won its seventh straight Ohio Valley Conference championship. The Rock Hill girls captured their third consecutive title. Gallia Academy won its seventh consecutive Ohio Valley Conference volleyball championship. The Blue Angels have won 85 consecutive league matches and are 97-1 overall since entering the OVC in 2015.
Riverside upset defending state champion South Charleston 22-14 in football on Friday, despite being 1-5 at the time. The Warriors haven't achieved a winning season since 2007 and had gone 35-97 since then. Lincoln County's Isaiah Smith passed Zach Whitten's school record of 3,213 rushing yards Friday in a 52-16 triumph over Clay County. SPring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch accounted for six touchdowns in a victory over Capital.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Concord offered Huntington High baseball standout Braden Shepherd. Hurricane baseball star Bryson Rigney committed to Western Kentucky. Huntington High offensive lineman Josh Pauley visited Alderson Broaddus and quarterback Gavin Lochow Morehead State.
Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary and Ironton linebacker Trevor Carter, wide receiver Ty Perkins, linebacker Angelo Washington and running back Jaquez Keyes visited the University of Cincinnati. Fighting Tigers quarterback Tayden Carpenter visited, and received an offer from, Kansas.
Russell girls basketball star Shaelyn Steele visited the University of Kentucky. Presbyterian offered Meigs defensive end Andrew Dodson. Winfield softball pitcher Maci Boggess committed to Youngstown State. Rock Hill offensive tackle Andrew Medinger visited Miami (Ohio).
Spring Valley defensive lineman Cole Petry visited Alderson Broaddus. Wheelersburg softball star Macee Eaton committed to Virginia.
CHAMPIONS: The following high school teams clinched championships in the last week: Rock Hill, Ohio Valley Conference girls soccer, boys and girls cross country; Gallia Academy, OVC volleyball; Portsmouth Notre Dame, Southern Ohio Conference Division I volleyball;
Minford, SOC Division II boys soccer; Wheelersburg, SOC Division II girls soccer. Vinton County, Tri-Valley Conference volleyball; Boyd County boys and girls, Eastern Kentucky Conference cross country, Oak Hill, SOC boys cross country; South Webster, SOC girls cross country; Grace Christian, West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament boys soccer.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ironton's Ty Perkins is rated a 3-star football player and No. 108 wide receiver in the country by 247Sports. Greenbrier East volleyball coach Matt Sauvage won his 500th career match. Former Ironton basketball star Lexi Wise is the new girls seventh grade coach at Ironton Middle School.
Former Lewis County (Kentucky) basketball coach and broadcaster Gary Kidwell was inducted into the Morehead State University Alumni Association Hall of Fame. Ed Davis has returned as coach of the Parkersburg South girls basketball team after a two-year absence.
Former Capital football star K.J. Martin of West Virginia University entered the transfer portal. The Ohio Valley Conference all-star volleyball game is scheduled for 2 p.m., Nov. 7 at Fairland High School. The OVC all-star soccer games are slated for Nov. 7 at Gallia Academy, with the girls game at 2 p.m., followed by the boys at 4 p.m.
Kirtland, which defeated Ironton in each of the last two Ohio Division V state championship football games, has the longest active winning streak in the nation at 49 games.
Spring Valley's boys basketball team is seeking opponents for the regular season and for one scrimmage. Call coach Rick Chaffin at (304) 633-1489 or athletic director Tim George at (3-4) 544-3433.