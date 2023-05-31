The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — If Jared Nethercutt stood on the pitcher's mound bent over with his back to the plate and flung a slider between his legs, it wouldn't surprise his coaches if the pitch was a strike.

Nethercutt is the rare combination of a baseball pitcher and football long snapper. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior right-hander is drawing college interest in both sports. For now, his attention is on baseball as he and his Cabell Midland teammates take on St. Albans at 10 a.m. Friday in the Class AAA semifinals of the state high school tournament at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

