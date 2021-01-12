CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — In its next game, South Point might ask the scoreboard operator to spot the opposing team a double-digit lead.
The Pointers (5-1 overall, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference) rallied from an 12-point deficit to win for the second time in less than one week Tuesday when they edged Chesapeake 53-52 on Norm Persin Court. South Point came back from 11 down to beat Coal Grove on Friday.
“These kids are tough,” Pointers coach Travis Wise said. “This might be the toughest bunch of kids I’ve ever had. Some would have hung their heads and folded, but these kids don’t do that.”
The Panthers (6-5, 3-4) led 45-33 after Travis Grim’s basket with 1:19 left in the third quarter. Darryl Taylor’s free throw 15 seconds later began a 13-3 South Point run to tie it 48-48 with 2:20 left in the game.
Malik Pegram scored on a put back to put the Pointers ahead 50-48 with 1:36 remaining, but Levi Blankenship tied it with a layup at 1:13. Mason Kazee scored in traffic from the lane to make it 52-50 in favor of the South Point, but Blankenship knotted it with a pair of free throws with 9 seconds remaining.
The Pointers won it on a free throw by Austin Webb with 2.6 seconds left.
“We wanted the ball in Austin’s hands at the end,” Wise said of the West Liberty signee. “He’s coming back from a knee injury and he’s getting better each game.”
Webb led South Point with 13 points. Kazee scored 11. Taylor added nine points and 10 rebounds as the Pointers held a 35-19 advantage on the boards.
Caleb Schneider paced the Panthers with 19 points, 13 in the first quarter when he made all five of his shots. Blankenship scored 13 points as Chesapeake made 18 of 35 shots, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range.
“I told these guys that good teams find a way to win,” Wise said. “They just battled. Everyone contributed.”
South Point enters a rugged stretch where it plays at Gallia Academy, then takes on a trio of top 15 Division III teams in No. 8 Eastern-Brown, No. 10 Fairland and No. 14 Wheelersburg.
“What dummy made that schedule?” Wise said with a laugh.
SOUTH POINT 11 18 7 17 — 53: Adams 8, Turner 8, Kazee 11, Taylor 9, Webb 13, Pegram 4, Ermalovich 0, Simmons 0, Dornon 0, Brandt 0.
CHESAPEAKE 18 9 18 7 — 52: Schneider 19, Grim 9, Cox 0, Blankenship 13, Bragg 4, Bellomy 7.