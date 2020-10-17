ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Max Ward went Hunting Friday and bagged a victory.
Ward, Fairland’s senior quarterback, threw for 291 yards and five touchdowns, three to Gavin Hunt, to help the Dragons to a 41-7 triumph over Rock Hill (3-5) in a Division VI, Region 23 high school football playoff game at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. The win was the first in the playoffs in Fairland history.
The Dragons will entertain Nelsonville-York (5-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the next round of the playoffs. The No. 6 seed Buckeyes defeated No. 11 Symmes Valley 34-6 Saturday.
“It was a great win,” said Hunt, who caught four passes for 137 yards. “I’m ready to play next week.”
Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham wasn’t sure how well his team would begin the game since it had not practiced all week because of precautions taken after a non-football-playing student tested positive for COVID-19 at the high school. The Dragons, seeded third, had a bye the week before that.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Cunningham said. “We talked every day about being comfortable being uncomfortable, but I wasn’t sure how our execution would be.”
Fairland (6-1), which scored on every possession, allayed Cunningham’s concerns by striking quickly. On the third play of the game, Ward hit J.D. Brumfield with a short pass over a blitzing linebacker and the junior running back went 58 yards for a touchdown. Emma Marshall kicked the extra point and it was 7-0.
An open-field pancake block by offensive lineman Justin McKee sprung Brumfield, who also rushed for 100 yards on seven carries.
Fairland’s next score was even quicker, as on the first play after a Redmen punt Ward, who completed 9 of 10 throws, threw a 57-yard scoring strike to Hunt down the Rock Hill sideline for a 14-0 lead.
Ward rifled a 19-yard touchdown pass to Hunt, who beat two defenders to the back of the end zone, on the Dragons’ next possession. Rock Hill, the 4th seed, blocked the extra point to trail 20-0.
Ward found Hunt for another TD, a 62-yard pass play, at 5:50 of the second quarter as Fairland expanded its lead to 27-0. The Redmen turned the ball over on downs and the Dragons struck quickly again, with Ward finding Zander Schmidt for a 57-yard touchdown with 2:52 left before halftime. Schmidt stiff-armed one defender to the ground, broke the tackle attempt of another and eluded a third on his way to the end zone.
Rock Hill’s best scoring opportunity of the first half came on the final play when Parker Knipp’s 39-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright.
The Redmen drove 50 yards in 14 plays, all rushing, to the Fairland 5 to open the third quarter, but were stopped on downs.
Fairland boosted its lead to 41-0 when freshman Garrett Spence skirted right end on a 3-yard scoring run.
Rock Hill broke up the shutout when Hayden Harper burst through the middle on a 73-yard TD jaunt with 1:11 remaining. Harper finished with 115 yards on 15 attempts.
ROCK HILL 0 0 0 7 — 7
FAIRLAND 14 20 0 7 — 41
F — Brumfield 58 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
F — G. Hunt 59 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
F — G. Hunt 19 pass from Ward (kick blocked)
F — G. Hunt 68 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
F — Schmidt 57 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
F — Spence 3 run (Marshall kick)
RH — Harper 73 run (Knipp kick)
Team statistics
RH F
First downs 13 8
Rushes-yards 49-271 18-128
Passes 0-4-0 9-10-0
Passing yards 0 291
Total yards 271 319
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-50 3-27
Punts 2-31.5 0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING
Rock Hill: Harper 15-115, Blagg 13-68, Hankins 15-92, Massie 5-(minus-3), Murphy 1-3; Fairland: Brumfield 7-100, Ward 1-(minus-12), Taylor 1-1, Spence 5-27, Jackson 4-12.
PASSING
Rock Hill: Massie 0-4-0; Fairland: Ward 9-10-0, 291.
RECEIVING
Rock Hill: none; Fairland: Hunt 4-137, Brumfield 2-64; Jackson 1-20; Schmidt 1-57.