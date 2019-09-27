PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — After losing a close game last week to Waverly due to some costly fumbles, the Fairland Dragons bounced back with a 36-12 win over Rock Hill on Friday night.
Michael Stitt had another big day with three touchdowns on just three touches. The senior running back carried it once for 59 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 97 yards and took both of those catches into the end zone as well.
“Stitt put on a show tonight. I can’t handle in today’s world that these coaches want the 6-foot guys from Florida or Georgia,” said Fairland head coach Melvin Cunningham. “Give this kid credit, man. I think he may very well be the best player in the Tri-State,” despite only being 5 foot 8, 160 pounds, he added.
Max Ward also had a big night for the Dragons, finishing the game with nine completions on 12 attempts for 210 yards and four touchdowns.
Rock Hill struggled to cover Fairland's passing game, but was able to eat up a lot of clock with long 12- and 13-play drives. With a few stops the Redmen might have had a chance to be in this game.
Logan Hankins led the way for Rock Hill. The senior ran the ball 22 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. He wouldn’t be stopped for less than 3 yards a carry, making it difficult for the Dragons to get off the field on defense.
The Redmen’s run game wasn’t enough, however. Too many big plays from Gavin Hunt, a Fairland wide receiver, cost them. He had four catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Tevin Taylor also had a big reception for 33 yards for the Dragons. The big plays made the difference in the 36-12 win for FHS.
“I thought we really executed, we had a great week of practice and (the win was) a direct result. I think I’ve done a poor job in trusting our guys at times this season, but tonight I think we took a huge step forward as a team,” Cunningham said about his team's performance.
Looking ahead, the Dragons host Gallia Academy on Friday, Oct. 4, a test for both teams and crucial for playoff points toward the end of the season. Cunningham gave high praise to Blue Devils head coach Alex Penrod and said he would begin watching film on Saturday.
As for Rock Hill, it will face South Point at home and look to get its first win of the season on its home turf.