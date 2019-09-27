After losing a close game last week to Waverly due to some costly fumbles, the Dragons of Fairland bounced back.
Michael Stitt had another big day with 3 touches and 3 touchdowns. The senior running back carried it 1 time for 59 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 2 passes for 97 yards and that’s right, he took both of those catches into the end zone as well.
“Stitt put on a show tonight, I can’t handle in today’s world that these coaches want the 6’0 guys from Florida or Georgia,” said head coach of Fairland, Melvin Cunningham; He also went on to say, “Give this kid credit man, I think he may very well be the best player in the tri-state,” despite only being 5 foot 8, 160 pounds.
Max Ward also had a big night for the Dragons as he finished the game with 9 completions on 12 attempts for 210 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Rock Hill struggled to cover the passing game of Fairland, but were able to eat up a lot of clock with long 12-13 play drives. A few stops, and the Redmen would have had a chance to be in this game.
Logan Hankins led the way for Rock Hill. The senior ran the ball 22 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. He wouldn’t be stopped for less than 3 yards a carry, making it difficult for the Dragons to get off the field on defense.
The Redmen’s run game wasn’t enough, however. Too many big plays from Gavin Hunt, a Fairland wide receiver, cost them. He had 4 catches for 63 yards and 2 touchdowns. Tevin Taylor also had a big reception for 33 yards for the Dragons. The big plays made the difference in the 36-12 win for FHS.
“I thought we really executed, we had a great week of practice and it’s a direct result. I think I’ve done a poor job in trusting our guys at times this season, but tonight i think we took a huge step forward as a team.” Cunningham explained about his teams’ performance tonight.
Looking ahead the Dragons host Gallia Academy next Friday, which will be a test for both teams and crucial for playoff points towards the end of the season. Coach Cunningham gave high praise to Coach Penrod, the head coach of the BlueDevils, and said he would begin watching film tomorrow.
As for Rock Hill, they will face South Point at home and look to get their first win of the season on their home turf.