ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland's boys and girls track teams won championships at the Dragons' Early Bird Relays track and field meet Saturday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
Fairland's boys finished with 79 points. Raceland was second with 62, followed by Ironton with 46 and Green with 29. The Dragons won the girls meet with 86 points. Raceland was second with 57, ahead of Ironton with 52, Green 9, South Point 4 and Fairland B with 3.
Michael Lucas won the discus (116 feet, 5 inches) and shot put (39-7.5) to help Fairland's boys to the title. Tomi Hinkle won the high jump, leaping 4-9 to pace the girls.
Baseball
BOYD COUNTY WINS TWO: Jacob Vanover and Townes Young combined on a two-hitter to lead Boyd County to a 6-2 victory over Ironton Saturday afternoon. The Lions also defeated West Jefferson 10-1 in the showcase.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 9, GRACE CHRISTIAN 3: Winning pitcher Trevor Fike struck out 10 Soldiers and went 3 for 3 with two runs batted in to lift the Senators (2-0) to victory. Jakob Tipton went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Jacob Davis drove in three runs. Tucker Spriggs was 4 for 4 and Eli Sayre 2 for 4.
FAIRVIEW 3, COAL GROVE 1: Bradly Adkins went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI to help the Eagles beat the host Hornets. Xavien Kouns and Chase Bradley drove in runs. Adkins struck out eight in earning the win.
RUSSELL WINS PAIR: The Red Devils (3-1) defeated Greenbrier East 8-6 and Spring Valley 13-9 Saturday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
