IRONTON — Adena was great, but Fairland was better.
The top-seeded Dragons (20-4) rallied from an early eight-point deficit to defeat fourth-seeded Adena 56-48 Friday night in a Division III, Region 11, Southeast 1 district championship boys high school basketball game at the Conley Center.
Fairland earned its fourth consecutive trip to Ohio’s Sweet 16, where it will meet East District champion Fort Frye (20-2) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe. The Cadets, who beat Tuscarawas Valley 61-41 on Friday, edged the Dragons 54-53 on Dec. 12 at the Carl York Center.
“They came out and punched us in the mouth,” said Dragons junior guard Aiden Porter, who scored 20 points, of the Warriors who made scoring appear easy in jumping to a 14-6 lead by 3:17 of the first quarter.
Adena led 26-19 at halftime and appeared in control, but Fairland started the third quarter with a 9-0 run sparked by a 3-point basket by Clayton Thomas to take a 28-26 lead. Thomas’ 3-pointer was the Dragons’ first after missing five in the first half. The senior guard added two more in scoring 11 points that opened up the cutting lanes for Porter to drive and Jacob Polcyn to score from the lane.
Polcyn finished with 19 points, two on a basket at the buzzer to end the third quarter and give the Dragons a 34-32 lead they never relinquished.
Porter began the fourth quarter with a basket off a sharp pass from Thomas, who followed with two 3-pointers ahead of a steal and layup by Gavin Hunt that prompted Adena to call time out down 44-32.
“We didn’t get shaken,” Polcyn said. “We play from behind in practice to get ready for these kinds of situations.”
The Warriors pulled within 52-46 with 16 seconds to play, but Polcyn and Porter sandwiched two free throws each around a basket by Adena’s Preston Sykes to set the score.
“Number 11 is a great player,” Polcyn said of Logan Bennett, who led Adena with 21 points, nine in the first quarter. Preston Sykes scored 20.
“Logan’s a stud inside,” Porter said. “Sykes was tough, too. I just feel we wanted it more.”
Fairland coach Nathan Speed said his veteran squad knew it could come back, but had to play better defensively and be patient.
“It all started with get stops and we can’t get it all back all at once,” Speed said of overcoming the early deficit. “We’d been in this position before last year against Ridgewood. We talked about that.”
Fairland, which overcame an early 10-point deficit to beat Ridgewood 68-58 last year in the region semifinals in Athens, got the stops again, holding the Warriors to 10 points in the second quarter and six points in the third.
ADENA 16 10 6 16 — 48: Throckmorton 0-3 0-1 0-0 0, McDonald 1-2 1-1 2-2 5, Garrison 1-5 0-2 0-0 2, Bennett 9-16 2-4 1-1 21, Sykes 9-15 2-4 0-0 20, Shipley 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-42 5-12 3-3 48.
FAIRLAND 11 8 15 12 — 56: Polcyn 8-12 0-1 3-3 19, Porter 8-15 0-2 4-4 20, G. Hunt 3-8 0-1 0-1 6, Williams 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, N. Thacker 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-49 3-13 7-8 56.
Rebounds: A 18 (Bennett 5), F 25 (Williams 7). Team rebounds: A 6, F 6. Deadball rebounds: A 1, F 0. Steals: A 3 (Throckmorton, Garrison, Bennett), F 3 (Hunt, Thomas, Williams). Blocked shots: A none, F 4 (Williams 3). Turnovers: A 7, F 5. Fouls: A 15, F 5. Technical fouls: Bennett.