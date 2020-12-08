ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland High School’s gym is named for legendary basketball coach Carl York, but Aiden Porter put his name on it Tuesday night.
Porter set a facility record with 38 points to lead the Dragons (3-0 overall, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) to an 89-64 victory over Coal Grove (0-2, 0-1). The 6-foot junior guard made 15 of 23 shots and 7 of 9 free throws, doing most of his damage on drives to the basket. He made one 3-pointer. Porter also made five steals and blocked one shot.
“Aiden shot well and he played more under control,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said of Porter, who is averaging 29.6 points per game. “He’s coming off a game (a 51-40 win at Zane Trace) where he shot well.”
The Dragons were hot from the floor Tuesday, making 33 of 55 shots (60 percent), including 8 of 17 from 3-point range.
Fairland looked to blow out the Hornets, jumping to a 20-4 lead, but Coal Grove used a 10-0 run to get back in it and hang around. The Dragons led 31-24 at halftime, but the Hornets stormed back. Jarren Hicks’s basket at 4:44 of the third quarter pulled the visitors within 37-35.
Porter scored, though, to spark a 12-0 run and Fairland ran away with it.
“I’m proud of them,” Coal Grove coach Kevin Vanderhoof said of his team. “Fairland’s good. We’ve played them and New Boston, two of the top teams in Ohio, so we’re optimistic.”
Senior guard Clayton Thomas scored 19 for the Dragons. Nate Thacker came off the bench to score 11.
Malachi Wheeler led the Hornets with 18 points. Hicks scored 16 and Tait Matney 11 as Coal Grove made 22 of 36 shots (55 percent).
Speed said his team has work to do before entertaining Fort Frye Saturday in a battle of two of the state’s premier Division III squads.
“We didn’t rebound well offensively or defensively,” Speed said of his team which finished with a 26-24 rebounding edge. “We didn’t attack the glass well. We made too many cross-court passes.”
COAL GROVE 13 11 15 25 — 64: Wheeler 6-14 2-5 4-5 18, Davis 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Hicks 7-13 0-0 2-6 16, Hankins 1-2 0-0 0-2 2, Matney 4-9 0-1 3-4 11, Staton 1-2 0-0 4-4 6, Dillon 2-2 0-0 5-5 7, Kingery 1-3 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 22-36 2-6 18-27 64.
FAIRLAND 22 9 23 35 — 89: Polcyn 1-4 0-1 0-0 2, Porter 15-23 1-4 7-9 38, Hunt 2-3 0-0 0-0 4, J. Thacker 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 2-4 2, Schmidt 2-3 1-1 0-0 5, Tooley 1-1 1-1 0-0 3, Allen 1-2 0-1 0-0 2, N. Thacker 4-6 1-2 3-4 11, Leep 1-2 0-1 0-0 2, Thomas 6-11 4-6 3-4 19, Davis 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 33-55 8-17 15-23 89.
Rebounds: CG 24 (Matney 7), F 26 (Williams 8). Technical fouls: Polcyn. Turnovers: CG 21, F 17.