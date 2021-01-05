CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Fairland entered Tuesday night’s game at Chesapeake ranked 14th in the Ohio Division III boys basketball poll.
That ranking might be too low. The Dragons (6-3 overall, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) dominated in an 82-39 triumph over the Panthers (4-3, 2-3) on Norm Persin Court.
The statistics tell the story. Fairland made 31 of 54 shots (57.4 percent), including 12 of 24 attempts from 3-point range. The Dragons were 8 for 9 from the free throw line and outrebounded the Panthers 40-13.
Chesapeake made 7 of 23 of its 3-point shots and 15 of 48 (31.2 percent) overall.
Fairland broke a two-game losing streak, having fallen in close games to a pair of Division II squads in Columbus. Dragons coach Nathan Speed said his team learned a great deal in those defeats and wanted to avoid the program’s first three-game losing skid since January 2015.
“We played eight quarters of basketball, and only four during the two games were good,” Speed said. “We needed to come out tonight and play hard for 32 minutes and we did that. Our communication on defense was good.”
Fairland started quickly, racing to a 19-6 lead. Chesapeake hung around, though, hitting 3-pointers, six in the first half to trail 40-27 at halftime.
The Dragons were stellar, however, in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 24-8 in the third quarter and 18-4 in the fourth.
Aiden Porter led Fairland with 27 points, Jacob Polcyn scored 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Clayton Thomas scored 12 points. The Dragons’ starting five went 24 for 37 (64.8 percent) from the floor.
Defensively, Fairland limited Chesapeake’s ability to drive to the basket.
“Levi Blankenship is a great player,” Speed said of the Panthers’ star, who finished with eight points. “He’s going to get his. A couple of their (3-point) shots were just great shots. A couple we were lax on. We worked hard at stopping the dribble drives. That was a point of emphasis for us.”
Travis Grim led Chesapeake with 16 points, 12 on 3-pointers.
Speed said his team returned to basics in winning its 12th consecutive game against its archrival.
“Fundamentals,” Speed said. “We worked on limiting second shots and getting second shots for ourselves. We wanted to be consistent and finish. The biggest thing was to not let up and be consistent.”
FAIRLAND 25 15 24 18 — 82: Polcyn 6-6 3-3 0-0 15, Porter 9-13 3-5 6-7 27, Hunt 3-5 0-0 0-0 6, J. Thacker 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Williams 2-3 0-0 2-2 4, Schmidt 4-7 1-3 0-0 9, Allen 1-1 1-1 0-0 3, N. Thacker 1-6 0-2 0-0 2, Leep 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 4-10 4-10 0-0 12, Davis 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 31-54 12-24 8-9 82.
CHESAPEAKE 15 12 8 4 — 39: Schneider 1-10 1-5 2-2 5, Grim 6-10 4-5 0-0 16, Cox 1-6 0-4 0-0 2, Blankenship 3-10 2-8 0-0 8, Maynard 1-3 0-1 0-0 2, Bragg 2-6 0-0 0-2 4, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Bellomy 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Lemley 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-48 7-23 2-5 39.