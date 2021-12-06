ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Earlier Monday, Jon Buchanan blew out birthday candles and later in the evening his Fairland girls basketball team blew out Portsmouth.
Fairland raced to a 29-7 halftime lead and rolled to a 56-32 victory in a high school game at the Carl York Center. Kylee Bruce presented Buchanan with the biggest gift. The 5-foot-10 sophomore scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds, blocked two shots and made two steals.
“Kylee did a great job going to the board every time,” Buchanan said. “We challenged Kylee and Bree (Allen) to get at least six offensive rebounds. She ran the floor super hard and did an amazing job.”
Bruce set the tone in the first two minutes, blocking a shot, making a steal, grabbing a rebound and scoring four points as the Dragons (3-1 overall, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) took a 6-0 lead that prompted a Trojans time out.
“I think it was because of my teammates,” Bruce said of her performance, which included 8-for-10 shooting. “I ran the floor hard and trusted them to get me the ball. We have trust in each other that if one of us isn’t having a good game, the others can step up and make up those points.”
Bruce said the team gave Buchanan a surprise party before the game.
“It felt good to finish it with a win,” Bruce said.
Sophomore Allen scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds, made four steals and blocked three shots. Freshman Kamryn Barnitz scored 13 points and snagged three rebounds. She was 5 for 9 shooting.
“I thought Kamryn Barnitz did a super job, too,” Buchanan said. “We put her on (Daysha) Reid and she didn’t score until late in the third quarter. Kam did a phenomenal job on her.”
Barnitz limited Reid, a freshman who scored 19 points against Fairview, 26 vs. South Point and 33 vs. White Oak, to seven points on 3-for-11 shooting, 1 for 5 from 3-point range.
“I was happy, for the most part, with our execution,” Buchanan said, before complimenting Portsmouth (3-2, 1-2). “Portsmouth is better. They beat South Point. They had a chance to beat Chesapeake. I told our kids that they had a chance to be tied for the league lead with us coming into this game.”
Both teams return to action in OVC at 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Fairland visits Gallia Academy. Portsmouth entertains Rock Hill.
PORTSMOUTH 5 2 15 10 — 32: Cheatham 5-13 2-21 2-3 12, Trinidad 2-12 1-7 0-0 5, D. Reid 3-11 1-5 0-1 7, Potts 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Ay. Carr 2-8 0-4 0-0 4, Meadows 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Cofer 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Jarvis 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Am. Carr 1-7 0-3 0-0 2. Totals: 18-56 2-21 2-3 32.
FAIRLAND 15 14 19 8 — 56: R. Barnitz 0-5 0-4 0-0 0, Butcher 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Black 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Salyer 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Salyer 0-2 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 6-13 0-2 2-3 14, Hinkle 2-9 0-2 3-5 7, K. Barnitz 5-9 3-4 0-0 13, Taylor 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Bruce 8-10 0-0 2-5 18. Totals: 23-51 3-14 7-13 56.
Rebounds: P 27 (Trinidad 5), F 33 (Bruce 8). Team rebounds: P 9, F 5. Deadball rebounds: P none, F 3. Steals: P 4 (Trinidad 2), F 11 (Allen 4). Blocked shots: P none, F 6 (Allen 3). Turnovers: P 14, F 13. Fouls: P 9, F 6.
Technical fouls: none.