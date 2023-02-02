PEDRO, Ohio — Fairland coach Jon Buchanan learned a lesson from the first time his Dragons girls basketball team played Ohio Valley Conference foe Rock Hill.
On Thursday against the Redwomen, Buchanan applied that lesson, resulting in a 67-35 win that gave Fairland the OVC league championship outright.
What Buchanan said he learned was that if he pressed Rock Hill with full-court man-to-man defense, the Redwomen would find open shots and keep the game closer. The first matchup in Rome Township resulted in a 71-60 win by the Dragons on Dec. 19.
“The last time we played them, we didn’t back our defense up until the fourth quarter,” Buchanan said. “That was a stubborn coaching move (on my part). We had a plan tonight that if they scored on us early against our pressure, that we weren’t going to stay with it too long.”
This time, Buchanan said he backed his defense up when Rock Hill challenged early.
The two teams battled through seven first-quarter lead changes until Fairland (20-0 overall, 14-0 OVC) emerged with a 17-13 lead.
Once the Dragons settled into a half-court man-to-man defense, they challenged nearly every shot by the Redwomen.
The change in defense by Fairland held Rock Hill to 22 points through the final three quarters.
“There early, like the first five minutes of the first quarter, it’s back and forth, because we were giving up open shots,” Buchanan said. “We were spacing our defense out a little bit because we were pressing.”
Eight Dragons made it into the scoring column as Fairland stretched its slim first-quarter lead into a 36-18 edge at halftime.
Starter Kamryn Barnitz led the team with 15 points, but the Dragons got contributions throughout their roster. Starting guard Tomi Hinkle finished with 10 points, but Bailey Russell came off the bench to score 11.
Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey said defeating the Dragons takes playing a perfect game.
“The good thing about playing a team like that, that’s what a No. 1 team looks like,” said Bailey, whose team completed its regular season with a 16-6 overall record and 12-2 in the OVC.
“We’re not going to see someone like that,” Bailey said. “There’s nobody that good.”
Rock Hill gets time to rest and heal injuries as the Redwomen will play next on Feb. 18 in the sectional finals, where they will play host.
Fairland still has two regular season games remaining, both non-conference. On Saturday, the Dragons play host to West Virginia Class AAAA No. 2 Spring Valley. On Feb. 11, ithey will be home to face Russell.
FAIRLAND 17 19 17 14 — 67: R. Barnitz 2-5 0-2 0-0 4, Allen 2-6 1-4 2-2 7, Hinkle 3-8 2-6 2-2 10, K. Barnitz 6-10 3-4 0-0 15, Bruce 2-5 1-3 0-0 5, Leep 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Taliaferro 3-5 0-2 0-0 6, Godby 4-6 0-0 1-2 9, Russell 5-9 1-5 0-0 11. Team 19-55 8-27 5-6 67.
ROCK HILL 13 5 6 11 — 35: Bailey 2-7 0-1 2-2 6, Easterling 2-4 0-0 0-0 4, Matthews 6-14 0-2 0-0 12, J. Risner 3-11 0-1 0-2 6, Hankins 2-4 2-3 1-2 7. Team 13-40 2-7 3-6 35.
