ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland baseball coach Michael Hill was worried that a week off would translate to a sluggish start for his team in the Ohio District III Sectional 1 baseball championship, but he couldn’t have been more wrong.

The homestanding Dragons brought five runs across in the opening inning and cruised to a 13-3 mercy rule victory over Adena on Thursday evening to advance to the District III semifinals next Tuesday.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

