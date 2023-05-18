ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland baseball coach Michael Hill was worried that a week off would translate to a sluggish start for his team in the Ohio District III Sectional 1 baseball championship, but he couldn’t have been more wrong.
The homestanding Dragons brought five runs across in the opening inning and cruised to a 13-3 mercy rule victory over Adena on Thursday evening to advance to the District III semifinals next Tuesday.
Fairland (19-4) doubled that lead to 10-0 after three innings, but the score could’ve been even more lopsided had the Dragons not left the bases loaded in each of those first three frames.
“The game could’ve been over there in the first three innings, we’ve just got to capitalize,” Hill said. “We hit the ball hard when we left the bases loaded, but little things like that are always important to capitalize on when you can, especially in the playoffs.”
Nine bases on balls helped the Dragons get plenty of runners aboard. Add to that seven Fairland hits and three Adena errors, and it culminated in a double-digit lead, which extended to 12-0 on Cooper Cummings’ RBI single in the fourth inning.
Cummings hit in four runs, going 2 of 3 at the plate with a single and double. He walked twice and scored two runs in the win.
Five of Fairland’s runs were unearned. Three came home on throwing errors by the catcher and another on an error in left field, and the final run scored on a balk, ending the game by mercy rule in the sixth inning, 13-3.
Niko Kiritsy and Alex Morgan each batted a run in. Blake Sammons drove in two for Fairland.
The Warriors did find a way to extend the game when it looked like it might be ending in the fifth frame. Fairland led 12-0 and needed just two outs to end it, but run-scoring singles by Mason Dyer and David Magill drew Adena back within single digits, 12-3.
“There’s nothing else you can do. Some of these guys are playing their last baseball game and we just told them, ‘Don’t lay down. You have 21 outs,’” Warriors coach Seth McGuire said. “Tonight, unfortunately we only got 18, but you just have to battle, and that lesson will translate in life for these seniors even after this game ends.”
There’s a lesson in there for Hill’s squad, too, who played one inning longer than it needed to because of missed chances.
“I’m a big stickler on the little things, focusing, understanding what the situation is at all times, and at the end of the day, you have to capitalize on all opportunities,” Hill said. “Whether that’s baserunning, bunting, getting a walk, getting baserunners. All that stuff.”
Three arms took the mound for the Dragons in the win. Blake Trevethan got the start but left the mound and moved to the field in the second inning after facing just five batters. Ethan Wall pitched the next 3 2/3 frames and Brycen Hunt closed things out. Two of the Warriors’ three hits came against Hunt.
ADENA 000 030 — 3 3 4
FAIRLAND 514 201 — 13 10 1
Stoops, Henness (2), Osborne and Heath (6); Trevathan, Wall, and Hunt (5).
