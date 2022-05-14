PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Fairland jumped to a 5-1 lead and held on to clinch outright the its second Ohio Valley Conference high school baseball championship in three season on Friday.
The Trojans took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the Dragons struck for two runs in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth. Portsmouth scored twice in the fifth and once in the seventh.
Tyler Sammons went 2 for 3 for Fairland. Blake Trevathan was the winning pitcher. Brycen Hunt earned a save. Drew Roe went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in for the Trojans. Darriyonne Bryant went 2 for 3.
GREENUP COUNTY 10, IRONTON 0: The Musketeers (19-11) scored nine unearned runs in a triumph over the Fighting Tigers in Lloyd, Kentucky. Ironton made six errors. Matthew Boggs earned the win. Bradley Adkins and Brock Kitchen each went 2 for 3.
RACELAND 12, ASHLAND 2: Parker Fannin hit a grand slam as the Rams beat the visiting Tomcats (7-15) to win their 20th game of the season. Raceland (20-6) plays Lewis County at 6 p.m., Monday, in Flatwoods, Kentucky, in district play. Ashland takes on Fairview in a district opener on Monday.
WAHAMA 12, CALHOUN COUNTY 2: The White Falcons (21-5) won the loser's bracket final over the Red Devils in Mason, West Virginia.
WHEELERSBURG 6, MINFORD 2: The Pirates clinched outright the Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship with a win over the host Falcons. Bases-loaded walks drawn by Creed Warren and Connor Estep broke a 2-2 tie. Jake Darling went 3 for 3 and knocked in two runs to set the score. Estep picked up the win.
Softball
ADENA 12, COAL GROVE 2: The Warriors (19-3) scored eight runs in the fourth inning to pull away from the Hornets in a Division III sectional final in Frankfort, Ohio. Sydney Foglesong hit a three-run home run and squeezed home another run. Cheyenne Ater went 2 for 3. Greenlee Bossert was the winning pitcher. Rylee Harmon went 2 for 3 with a home run for Coal Grove.
SYMMES VALLEY 15, WESTERN-BROWN 1: Kayley Maynard went 2 for 2 with a homer and a triple as the Vikings (12-9) walloped the Indians (2-16) in Latham, Ohio. Desiree Simpson was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Jordie Ellison went 3 for 4. Hannah Wiseman drove in two runs. Kylie Thompson was the winning pitcher.
PORTSMOUTH 19, SOUTH POINT 0: The Trojans took advantage of 22 walks to beat the Pointers in a Division III sectional final. Faith Phillips drove in four runs on two hits and was the winning pitcher. Portsmouth plays Zane Trace at 7 p.m., Wednesday, in a district semifinal at Unioto High School in Chillicothe, Ohio.
WAHAMA 8, GILMER COUNTY 2: Mike Lieving's leadoff homer sparked the White Falcons (24-2) to a victory over the Titans (13-8) in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 championship game. Lauren Noble smacked four hits and drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Lieving plated two runs on three hits. Morgan Christian knocked in three runs with two hits.
WHEELERSBURG 23, FEDERAL HOCKING 0: The Pirates (20-1) won their ninth consecutive Division III sectional title with a home rout of the Lancers (3-15). Caiti Boggs whacked four hits and scored four runs. Andi Jo Howard was the winner. Wheelersburg plays Northwest at 5 p.m., Monday, in the district semifinal at Unioto High School in Chillicothe, Ohio.