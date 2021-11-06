ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A demolition derby took place Saturday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
About 300 yards away at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium, Fairland demolished Worthington Christian 58-28 in the Division V, Region 23 high school football playoffs second round.
The second-seeded Dragons (10-1) will play No. 3 West Jefferson (10-1), a 63-13 winner over Galion Northmor. The game time and site is scheduled to be announced Sunday.
Fairland needed some time to take control, as the game was tied 14-14 after one quarter. Zander Schmidt’s 12-yard interception return for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter was the game winner. Schmidt caught a 65-yard pass from Peyton Jackson at 8:51 of the second quarter to send Fairland to the locker room up 28-14.
Jackson, a sophomore, turned in the best performance of his young career, completing 12 of 19 passes for 269 yards and five touchdowns.
“Peyton grew up today,” Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham said. “He played well.”
Cunningham also praised Schmidt, who caught a 39-yard TD pass in the first quarter and finished with five catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns, two receiving and one on defense.
“Zander played extremely well,” Cunningham said. “Brycen Hunt stepped up. He has more talent than most players I’ve coached. I don’t think he knows how good he can be.”
Hunt caught two passes for 61 yards, including one for a 43-yard touchdown to give Fairland a 35-21 lead at 5:40 of the third quarter. Hunt also returned a kickoff 40 yards for a touchdown after a safety gave Fairland a 37-21 lead with 11:40 to play. He also intercepted two passes.
J.D. Brumfield, the Dragons’ workhorse senior running back, rushed for 88 yards on 12 carries and caught three passes for 20 yards. He also made three sacks.
Kam Kitts added a 33-yard touchdown run, Zion Martin caught a 21-yard touchdown pass and Steeler Leep caught a 45-yard touchdown pass.
No. 10 Worthington Christian (8-3) moved the ball through the air, as sophomore Hobie Raikes completed 21 of 31 passes for 348 yards, and three touchdowns, but was picked off four times and fumbled in the end zone for a safety. Ethan Albert caught 11 passes for 146 yards. Fairland held the Warriors to minus-6 yards rushing on 21 carries.
“They made us make some adjustments,” Cunningham said. “They took away some things we thought we could do and forced us into some different looks, but we got something from them. We had some blown coverages. We’ll celebrate this one, then get to work on West Jefferson.”
With the win, Fairland set a program record for victories.
WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN 14 0 7 7 — 28
FAIRLAND 14 14 7 23 — 58
F — Leep 45 pass from Jackson (Bruce kick)
WC — Carrel 28 pass from Raikes (Woodfin kick)
F — Schmidt 39 pass from Jackson (Bruce kick)
WC — Amsbaugh 55 pass from Raikes (Woodfin kick)
F — Schmidt 12 int. return (Bruce kick)
F — Schmidt 65 pass from Jackson (Bruce kick)
F — Hunt 45 pass from Jackson (Bruce kick)
WC — Albert 11 pass from Raikes (Woodfin kick
F — Safety, Raikes tackled in the end zone
F — Hunt 40 kickoff return (Bruce kick)
F — Kitts 33 run (Bruce kick)
F — Martin 21 pass from Jackson (Bruce kick)
WC — White 5 run (Woodfin kick)
Team statistics
WC F
First downs 8 8
Rushes-yards 21-(-6) 18-138
Passes 21-31-4 12-19-0
Passing yards 348 269
Total yards 342 4-7
Fumbles-lost 5-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 7-43 6-65
Punts 4-32 4-31.7
Individual statistics
Rushing
Worthington Christian — Carrel 2-2, Raikes 17-(minus-13), White 1-5, Hermiz 1-0; Fairland — Brumfield 12-88, Jackson 5-17, Kitts 1-33.
Passing
Worthington Christian — Raikes 21-31-4, 348 yards; Fairland — Jackson 12-19-0, 269 yards.
Receiving
Worthington Christian — Alt 5-82, Amsbaugh 3-71, Carrel 2-49, Albert 11-146; Fairland — Brumfield 3-20, Leep 1-45, Schmidt 5-122, Hunt 2-61, Martin 1-21.