SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Fairland jumped to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and got little resistance from the host Pointers as the Dragons rolled to a 52-13 Ohio Valley Conference win at Alumni Field on homecoming.
South Point (1-5 overall, 0-4 OVC) crowned Jenna Clary as its homecoming queen for 2019 and got a 32-yard touchdown reception by Larry Fox in triple coverage but had few highlights from the rest of the night.
South Point attempted 19 passes as a team with only seven completions and four interceptions the rest of the way. All of those miscues occurred after the game was decided.
Fairland, missing several players due to injury, turned to sophomores J.D. Brumfield and Tevin Taylor to fill in holes on offense. Michael Stitt, injured Oct. 4 at Gallia Academy, was the OVC’s No. 5 leading rusher was limited to one carry for 10 yards but left the game with a noticeable limp.
Brumfield and Taylor more than made up for the lack of Stitt. Brumfield carried the ball 12 times for 136 yards with two touchdowns while Taylor added 49 yards rushing and a TD of his own.
“(Stitt) got his boot off (Thursday) and didn’t want to miss any games with this being his senior year,” Fairland head coach Melvin Cunningham said. “I was 75 percent ‘no’ but I thought let’s see how he looks out here without the boot. It’s too big of a risk.
“This does give us a good opportunity to look at Tevin Taylor.”
The Dragons carried a 26-7 lead into the locker room for halftime and forced a South Point fumble deep in its own territory on the first possession of the second half.
Fairland (4-3 overall, 2-2 OVC) added a touchdown run by Jordan Williams and a 24-yard TD catch by Brennan West from backup QB Tyler Sammons in the third quarter. West’s score set in motion a continuous running clock.
The Dragons finished the game with a 25-yard interception return by Gavin Hunt for a TD and a 19 yard run by Zander Schmidt to round out its scoring.
South Point managed a score from Brandon Pierson with five seconds remaining for the last score of the game.
The loss ran South Point’s OVC losing streak to 29 games. The last time the Pointers won an OVC game was Sept. 25, 2015 when it beat Fairland.
The Dragons will return home next Friday to play Portsmouth while South Point heads to rival Chesapeake for a meeting with the Panthers.
FAIRLAND 20 6 13 13 — 52
SOUTH POINT 0 7 0 6 — 13 F – Brumfield 2 run (Taylor pass from Ward). F – Sowards 50 pass from Ward (pass failed). F – Brumfield 19 run (kick failed). SP – Fox 32 pass from Pegram (Collins kick) F – Taylor 11 run (pass failed). F – Williams 1 run (Marshall kick).
F – West 24 pass from Ward (kick failed).
F – Hunt 25 INT return (Marshall kick).
F – Schmidt 19 pass from Sammons (no try).
SP – Pierson 2 run (run failed). F SP First downs 14 7 Rushes-yards 36-244 21-68 Passes 7-17-0 7-19-4 Passing yards 111 71 Total yards 355 139 Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-yards 8-60 5-60 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING: (F) Brumfield 12-136, Taylor 9-49, Hunt 4-23, Ward 3-7, Stitt 1-
10, Williams 1-1, Craft 4-12, Leep 1-6; (SP) McCallister 5-26, Pegram 3-1, McMillian 2-0, Hackworth 2-19, Clay 1-7, Pierson 3-12, Turner 1-8.
PASSING: (F) Ward 6-16-0, 71 yards; Sammons 1-1-0 19 yards. (SP) Pegram 7-18-3, 71 yards; Dingess 0-1-1, 0 yards. RECEIVING: (F) Sowards 1-50, Williams 2-22, Schmidt 3-33, Brumfield 1-2, Hunt 2-22. (SP) Fox 3-49, Gunther 3-42, McMillian 2-1