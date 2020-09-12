ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — For people who don’t much like running, Brody Buchanan and Bailey Russell are quite adept at it.
The Fairland Middle School runners won division individual championship Saturday at the Run By the River cross country meet at Fairland’s course at Old Locks 27. Rock Hill’s Camryn Miller won the high school girls championship. Garrett Frazee of South Gallia captured the high school boys title.
“I hate this,” Russell, a seventh-grader, said of what she thinks on while running the course. “I just want to get it over with.”
That motivation worked, as Russell finished in 13:28.09 to top runner-up Claire Johnson of Huntington Middle by nearly 51 seconds. Audrey Richardson of Barboursville finished third in 14:25.94. Madison Carter-Clagg of Gallia Academy placed fourth in 14:34.25, and Elleanor Cottrell of Huntington was fifth in 14:34.65.
Huntington won the title with 27 points as Laurel Johnson finished sixth and Catie Kozar 10th in the 42-runner field. Fairland was second with 56 points, followed by Gallia Academy with 61, Symmes Valley with 88 and Our Lady of Fatima with 114.
Fairland won the boys title with 27 points. Rock Hill was second with 34, followed by Gallia Academy with 63 and Huntington with 109.
Buchanan won in 11:46.0, 37 seconds ahead of runner-up Dawson Lewis of Rock Hill. Nixon Snavely of Rock Hill placed third in 12:34.0, followed in the top five by Fairland teammates Owen Baker in 12:53.0 and Alex Jarrell in 13:15 in the 46-runner field.
“Sometimes I like it, sometimes I don’t,” Buchanan, and eighth-grader, said of cross country. “I like being with my teammates. We’ve gotten better. We have guys out that we didn’t have out last year.”
Buchanan, whose dad, Jon, is Fairland High School’s girls basketball coach, said he prefers basketball to cross country. The young redhead is a star in both sports and won his fourth race in as many tries this season.
“There’s a lot of pressure,” Buchanan said of being considered the favorite to win. “I just go with it. If I go and and run hard, I’m fine.”
Russell’s strategy was as simplistic as Buchanan’s.
“I just try my hardest,” said Russell, a first-year runner who also stars in basketball, volleyball and track.
Russell posted her second victory and beat her personal best time by nearly 2 minutes.
Miller won the high school girls race in 21:54.47. Runner-up Laura Hamm of Coal Grove finished second in 22:32.97.
“Laura’s gritty,” Miller said, complimenting Hamm. “She’s a good competitor.”
Miller’s teammate Briana Reynolds ran third in 23:38.31. Riley Brown of East Carter was fourth in 23:47.72. Kylee Thomas of Coal Grove was fifth in 23:48.02.
Miller and Reynolds paced the Redwomen to the team championship with 26 points. East Carter was second with 67, followed by Fairland with 79, Gallia Academy with 85 and Symmes Valley with 92.
Miller said her start and finish were key to winning. She also overcame a blister on her right heel to finish strong.
“I wanted to take off hard and hang on,” Miller said. “I tried to finish strong.”
Reynolds said she was pleased with her performance, especially since she played three soccer games in as many days this week.
“I didn’t get to go to cross country practice because of the soccer games,” Reynolds said. “We won all three, so it’s good.”
Frazee, who won the Run the Hill meet at Rock Hill last week, finished in 18:16.91 to edge Ironton’s William Harrison, who crossed the finish line in 18:20.22. Noah Wood of Rock Hill placed third in 19:02.3. Elijah Wood of Coal Grove was fourth in 19:30.25 and Sam Simpson of Rock Hill fifth in 19:55.91 in the field of 52.
Rock Hill won with 28 points. Gallia Academy placed second with 62 points, followed by Ironton with 70, East Carter with 89 and Symmes Valley with 103.
“I came in optimistic,” said Frazee, a senior. “I knew I couldn’t underestimate anybody.”
Frazee said he drafted the first half of the race, then took advantage of a runner dropping back before looking for an opportunity to take the lead.
“I had to dog it out the last half mile and go for it,” Frazee said.