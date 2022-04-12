PROCTORVILLE, Ohio -- Fairland scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to win 6-5 in a wild softball game with Chesapeake Monday at the Fairland Little League Field.
The Dragons broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the fifth, only to see the Panthers scored twice in the sixth. Fairland regained the lead with three runs in the bottom of the inning, but Chesapeake tied it by scoring twice in the top of the seventh.
A Katie brigade led the Dragons. Katie Pruitt and Katie Bell each went 2 for 4 and Katie Dehart 2 for 5. Pruitt hit her fourth home run. Ally Shepherd earned the win in relief.
Sam Heffner was 2 for 3 and Rachel Bishop 2 for 4 for the Panthers.
WELLSTON 6, MEIGS 2: The Rockets scored five unearned runs in a triumph over the Marauders in Pomeroy, Ohio. Hannah Potts whacked three hits. Jenna Johnston and Alyssa Peterson had two hits each. Potts earned the win.
Baseball
FAIRLAND WINS TWO: The Dragons clobbered Chesapeake 14-1 Monday after edging Ironton 2-1. Against the Panthers, Ethan Wall went 2 for 2 with four runs batted in. Alex Rogers drove in three runs. Kiko Kiritsy and Blake Trevathan each knocked in two. Rogers was the winning pitcher. Against the Fighting Tigers, Fairland made two runs in the fourth inning stand up as Rogers picked up the win and Tyler Sammons a save.
PND WINS TWO: Host Portsmouth Notre Dame (3-5) scored four unearned runs to top Ironton St. Joe 5-1. Matt Goldman and Nate Johnson each was 2 for 3 for the Titans. Mile Phillips plated two runs. Alex Cassidy struck out 12 to claim the win. Michael Mahlmeister went 2 for 3 for Ironton St. Joe (7-1). Notre Dame also beat visiting Green 1-4 as Nate Johnson knocked in three runs and Matt Boldman two. Dylan Seison was the winner.
WHEELERSBURG 11, OAK HILL 1: The Pirates overcame a 1-0 deficit to clobber the visiting Oaks. Hunter Thomas was the winning pitcher. Cooper McKenzie was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Cole Estep drove in two.
MEIGS 2, WELLSTON 1: Jake Martin knocked in two runs and winning pitcher Ethan Stewart whiffed 17 as the Marauders (3-2) slipped by the Rockets in Pomeroy, Ohio. Stewart smacked two hits.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
