ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland (20-5) faces a tall and talented opponent in Columbus Africentric (21-5) in the Division III, Region 11 semifinals Wednesday.
The Dragons and Nubians meet in high school boys basketball at 6 p.m. at Ohio University's Convocation Center in Athens. The winner advances to Saturday's 1 p.m. championship game against the victor from Wednesday's 8 p.m. semifinal featuring Wheelersburg (15-11) and Sugarcreek Garaway (21-4).
Dailyn Swain, a 6-foot-7 junior forward with offers from Ohio State, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Ohio, Marquette and Kansas State, leads Africentric in scoring at 21 points per game. Swain is the Central District player of the year and scored 24 points in a 56-53 district finals triumph over Columbus Ready.
Swain is joined in the starting lineup by 6-1 senior guard Daniel Wagner, an all-district selection who averaged 16.2 points. Preston Steele, a 6-6 senior, Josiah Smith, a 6-3 senior, and Andre Satchell, a 6-5 senior, round out the starting lineup. Laron Fuller, a 5-9 guard, and Dyson Bibins, a 6-foot junior, also contribute considerably.
"They're good at creating turnovers," Dragons coach Nathan Speed said. "They're long and get in the passing lanes. They'll overplay the ball and get out in transition."
Fairland can play well in transition but is more adept at frustrating opponents with a more deliberate pace, creating open layups and 3-point shots. Senior Aiden Porter, a 6-3 guard and Southeast District player of the year, leads the Dragons at 22.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Porter is joined in the lineup by 6-4 junior J.D. Thacker, who averaged 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds, 5-10 sophomore guard Chase Allen, who scores 10 per contest, 6-1 sophomore Will Davis and 6-foot junior Steeler Leep. Brody Buchanan, Brycen Hunt and Zion Martin provide quality depth.
The teams feature one common foe -- Huntington High. The Highlanders defeated Fairland 55-53 on Dec. 23 in Rome Township, Ohio. Huntington beat the Nubians 61-51 two days earlier in the Ironton Classic. Swain scored 22 points against the Highlanders, who were led by Mikey Johnson's 24 points.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
