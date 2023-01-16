Moving up from Division III to Division II hasn't bothered Fairland at all.
The Dragons (15-0) are ranked third in the state's second-largest division in the Ohio Associated Press girls high school basketball poll. Fairland received 77 points to rank behind top-ranked Kettering Alter (13-2, 115), which is No. 1 on two ballots, and Toledo Central Catholic (12-1, 93), which received five first-place votes.
"It's an honor to be thought of so highly in such a basketball-rich state as Ohio," Dragons coach Jon Buchanan said. "That said, we're not working for a paper championship. We want the real thing."
Alliance Marlington (13-1, 75, 2) is fourth and Cincinnati Purcell Marian (13-2, 65, 3) fifth. Unioto (15-0, 57, 1) is sixth, followed by Copley (14-1, 53), Waynesville (13-2, 50, 1), Canfield (13-1, 39) and, tied for 10th, Hamilton Badin (12-2, 26, 1) and Thornville Sheridan (13-2, 26).
Wheelersburg (13-1, 41) is seventh and Portsmouth West (14-1) 11th in Division III, where Worthington Christian (15-1, 103, 4) occupies the top spot ahead of Shaker Heights Laurel, Ottawa-Glandorf, North Adams, Smithville and Columbus Africentric. Belmont Union Local, Cincinnati Country Day and Apple Creek Waynedale round out the top 10.
Portsmouth Notre Dame (15-0, 63, 1) is No. 5 and South Gallia (13-2, 21) No. 10 in Division IV, the smallest classification. New Madison Tri-Village (15-0, 127, 11) is top-ranked. Fort Laramie, Berne Union and Toledo Christian make up teams two through four. Richmond Heights ins sixth ahead of Hannibal River, Maria Stein Marion Local and New Washington Buckeye Central.
Mason (13-1, 112, 1) is No. 1 in Division I. Lakota East, West Clermont, Cincinnati Princeton, Olmstead Falls, Dublin Coffman, Marysville, Pickerington Central, Grafton Midview and Fremont Ross complete the top 10.
In the boys poll, Minford (11-1, 52) is ranked sixth in Division III. Casstown Miami East (14-1, 118, 6) is No. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (9-0) tops Division I. Dayton Chaminade-Julienne (14-1) is top ranked in Division II. Richmond Heights (13-0) is No. 1 in Division IV.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
