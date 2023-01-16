The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fairland's Kamryn Barnitz (24) guards as the Fairland High School girl's basketball team takes on Chesapeake on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Proctorville.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Moving up from Division III to Division II hasn't bothered Fairland at all.

The Dragons (15-0) are ranked third in the state's second-largest division in the Ohio Associated Press girls high school basketball poll. Fairland received 77 points to rank behind top-ranked Kettering Alter (13-2, 115), which is No. 1 on two ballots, and Toledo Central Catholic (12-1, 93), which received five first-place votes.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

