HUNTINGTON — The All-Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball team is a postseason award for every team but one.
Fairland (24-2, ranked sixth in the state) technically remains alive in the Ohio Division III tournament, having reached the Elite Eight, where it was supposed to take on Harvest Prep (23-3, ranked No. 1) in the regional finals. If COVID-19 doesn't cancel that game, the Dragons will enter it with three All-OVC first-teamers, one honorable-mention player and the league coach of the year.
Jacob Polcyn, Aiden Porter and Clayton Thomas earned first-team honors on the squad, which was released Friday. Gavin Hunt was an honorable-mention pick and Nathan Speed was named coach of the year.
Polcyn, a 6-4 junior, averaged 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season. Porter, a 6-foot sophomore, averaged 15.4 points 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Thomas, a 5-9 junior, averaged 14.9 points, a league-high 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Hunt, a stellar defender, scored 6.8 points, grabbed 4.6 rebounds, made an OVC-best 2.4 steals and issued 1.4 assists per game.
Speed won coach of the year honors for the fifth consecutive season. He has led Fairland to victories in 68 of their last 70 OVC games, five consecutive league titles and a 103-16 record the last five years.
League runner-up Chesapeake, which went 20-4 and reached the district finals, placed two players — sophomores Levi Blankenship and Trent Dearth on the first team. Senior Josh Cox earned honorable mention. Blankenship, a 5-10 guard, averaged 12.5 points per game.
Austin Webb and Chance Gunther from South Point made the first team. Brody Blackwell earned honorable mention. Webb, a 6-4 junior, averaged a league-best 21.2 points per game, while Gunther scored 18.7 per contest and lead the OVC with 429 points.
Reid Carrico and Jordan Grizzle were Ironton's representatives on the first team, with Collin Freeman being named honorable mention. Carrico scored 13.1 points and pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game.
Portsmouth's Miles Shipp and Matthew Fraulini were awarded first-team honors. Drew Roe was an honorable-mention selection. Shipp led the conference in rebounding at 7.2 per game and averaged 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals. Fraulini was second in scoring with 385 points and averaged 16.7 per game to go with 1.4 steals. He surpassed the 1,000-point mark this season.
Logan Blouir, who signed to play at Davis & Elkins College, made the first team from Gallia Academy. Blouir averaged 14.9 points per game. Fellow Blue Devil Issac Clary made honorable mention.
Evan Gannon of Coal Grove made the first team after averaging 13.1 points per game. Teammate Cory Borders, who missed much of the season with a knee injury, was an honorable-mention pick.
From Rock Hill, Brayden Stamper made the first team after scoring 12.3 points per game. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Logan Hankins made the honorable-mention squad after 1.2 assists.