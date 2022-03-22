HUNTINGTON -- Fairland's Tomi Hinkle headed a list of a dozen high school girls basketball players named All-Ohio Division III on Monday.
Hinkle, a 5-foot-7 junior guard, was named to the second team. She averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists to help the Dragons to a 24-3 record, the Ohio Valley Conference championship and an appearance in the Elite Eight.
Wheelersburg's Alaina Keeney, a 5-10 senior who averaged 15.6 points, was named to the third team.
Fairland's Bree Allen, Coal Grove's Kaleigh Murphy and Rock Hill's Hadyn Bailey earned special mention. Allen, a 6-foot sophomore, averaged 17.7 points and 6.5 rebounds. Murphy, a 5-10 senior, averaged 14.5 points and eight rebounds. Bailey averaged 11. 6 points, three rebounds, three assists and 2.4 steals.
Earning honorable mention were Rock Hill's Hazley Matthews, Coal Grove's Abbey Hicks, Ironton's Evan Williams, South Point's Karmen Bruton, Fairland's Kylee Bruce, Chesapeake's Kate Ball and Wheelersburg's Makenna Walker.
Player of the year was Dee Alexander of state champion Cincinnati Purcell Marian. Coach of the year was Rick Geiser of Apple Creek Waynedale.
In Division IV, Desiree Simpson of Symmes Valley and Kasey Kimbler of Green earned special mention. Jessie Rutt and Tori Triplett from South Gallia were honorable-mention selections.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
