ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland didn’t win or share four of the last five Ohio Valley Conference girls high school basketball championships by giving in, and Coal Grove didn’t win or share the last three by giving up.
The renewal of one of the better rivalries in the Tri-State lived up to its predecessors in the series Monday night as the Dragons (1-1 overall, 1-0 OVC) held off the Hornets 49-46 in the Carl York Center.
Fairland built an 18-point lead, but Coal Grove (2-1, 0-1) charged back. Bree Allen’s basket with 4:02 left in the third period capped an 18-0 run that put the Dragons ahead 39-21. Fairland then went to a spread offense to run some time, but more importantly in an effort to open lanes to the basket for layups. The strategy failed, as Fairland, which had committed just six turnovers in the first 20 minutes, gave up the ball six more times and the Hornets turned five into points.
“We haven’t done a good job of coaching our kids on, not to stall, but take the air out of the ball a little bit,” Dragons coach John Buchanan said. “We had them where we wanted them where they were out there chasing people. It’s not just about holding the basketball, but get them spread out and extended and we’ll get good shots at the rim. Every time we’ve run that, though, it’s been at the end of the quarter and (Fairland’s players) viewed it as a stall. That’s our fault.”
Kaleigh Murphy’s basket with 2:32 left in the third quarter started a 19-6 run to pull Coal Grove within 45-40. Murphy made another foul shot with 46 seconds left to move the Hornets within 47-46. Fairland responded with free throws by Reece Barnitz and Tomi Hinkle to set the score.
“Then you’re trying to play not to lose,” Buchanan said. “You’re not playing to win, but not to lose. That’s never a good scenario.”
Coal Grove had a chance to tie, but Bruce deflected a pass and a scramble for the loose ball ensued. Neither team gained possession before the final horn sounded.
Allen, a 6-foot- sophomore, led the Dragons with 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting. She also grabbed seven rebounds. Hinkle added 11 points and eight rebounds. Bruce snatched 10 rebounds.
Abby Hicks paced the Hornets with 19 points and eight rebounds. Kaleigh Murphy scored 14 points.
“I thought Hicks and Murphy played outstanding,” Buchanan said. “They did a really good job. “
Both teams return to action in league play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday — Coal Grove at home vs. Gallia Academy, Fairland at South Point.
COAL GROVE 13 8 8 17 — 46: Fraley 0-3 0-0 2-2 2, Holmes 2-8 1-3 0-3 5, Keeney 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Noel 0-2 0-1 4-4 4, Murphy 5-17 0-4 4-7 14, Ab. Hicks 5-9 3-6 6-7 19, Harmon 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Keaton 0-2 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-43 4-15 16-23 46.
FAIRLAND 16 13 13 7 — 49: R. Barnitz 2-8 2-4 1-2 7, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Salyer 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 9-11 2-2 2-4 22, Hinkle 3-16 3-10 2-2 11, K. Barnitz 3-7 2-3 0-1 8, Bruce 0-3 0-0 1-2 1.
Rebounds: CG 27 (Ab. Hicks 8), F 31 (Bruce 10). Team rebounds: CG 5, F 3. Deadball rebounds: CG 2, F 3. Steals: CG 8 (Ab. Hicks 2), F 7 (Allen 3). Blocked shots: CG 1 (Murphy), F 2 (K. Barnitz, Bruce). Turnovers: CG 7, F 12. Fouls: CG 15, F 16. Fouled out: Fraley, Allen. Technical fouls: none.