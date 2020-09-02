HUNTINGTON — By Saturday morning, either Coal Grove or Fairland will be one of two high school football teams tied for the Ohio Valley Conference lead.
The Hornets (1-0 overall, 1-0 OVC) and Dragons (1-0, 1-0) meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio. The victor will tie the winner of Friday’s 7 p.m. contest that features Gallia Academy (1-0, 1-0) at Ironton (1-0, 1-0) atop the league standings.
The path to at least a share of the OVC championship is a bit easier for Fairland because it doesn’t face defending champion Ironton this season, thanks to a COVID-19 induced six-game schedule in the eight-team league.
The Dragons usually open conference play with the Fighting Tigers, but the league reversed its normal scheduling order so that rivalry games would be played the first week in case the season was canceled at some point. That meant Fairland opened with Chesapeake and won 28-13. Coal Grove debuted with a 20-6 triumph over Rock Hill.
The Hornets play Ironton Sept. 11, but squarely are focused on Fairland, now.
“Fairland has a good team,” Coal Grove coach Jay Lucas said. “We’ll have to go out and play well.”
Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham complimented the Hornets, particularly stout running back Austin Stapleton, who missed Fairland’s 27-12 win over Coal Grove in 2019 because of an injury.
“He’s a man,” Cunningham said of the hard-running 5-foot-10, 220-pound senior.
Lucas agreed and said missing the Fairland and Rock Hill games made the star back more motivated for this season.
“’Austin had a great year last year,” Lucas said. “It didn’t end the way he wanted because he got hurt and I think that motivated him. He got to see how much he missed it when he wasn’t in there.”
Stapleton carried 15 times for 105 yards and one touchdown last week. He was far from the only damage doer, however, as Coal Grove ran for 221 yards on 39 attempts. Malachi Wheeler ran 15 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Clay Ferguson passed for 59 yards.
Against Chesapeake, Fairland balanced rushing and passing as senior quarterback Max Ward threw TD passes of 41 yards to Gavin Hunt and 62 yards to Steeler Leep. J.D. Brumfield ran 13 yards for a touchdown and Tevin taylor added a 2-yard TD plunge as the Dragons built a 28-0 lead.
“We left a lot of points on the board,” said Cunningham, whose team gained 301 yards and gave up 203.
Fairland passed for 201 yards as Ward completed 9 of 14 passes, with Hunt catching four for 90 yards and Leep three for 109. Brumfield ran for 65 yards on 11 carries and Cunningham is excited about the bruising 6-foot, 205-pound junior.
“He’s one of the better players in the county,” Cunningham said of Brumfield.