ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Ten games into the season, a Fairland High School baseball team expected to be a strong contender for an Ohio Valley Conference championship sat 5-5.
Since then, the Dragons have won 13 consecutive games. The difference? Hitting. Fairland was known for a talented, deep pitching staff and stellar defense. Offense, though, was the question. That's no longer the case. Since a 3-0 loss to Gallia Academy on April 21, the Dragons have averaged nine runs per game heading into Tuesday's 7 p.m. Division III district semifinal game vs. Portsmouth at VA Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio.
"We changed our two-strike approach," Fairland coach Michael Hill said. "It took a couple of games to get it going, but once they bought in and realized the less you do at the plate sometimes is better. You don't have to do a lot to hit the ball. It's almost less is more. Some of them have figured that out and our bats have started to take off."
The Dragons' 3-0 sectional championship victory over Lynchburg-Clay last week was their lowest run total since the loss to Gallia. Along the way, Fairland has beaten teams such as Portsmouth, Rock Hill and Greenup County laden with college-caliber pitchers.
"We've been hitting the ball well lately," Hill said. "It's tough to put up a lot of runs in high school baseball. You have to hit, hit, hit, hit, hit, then take advantage of when teams make mistakes."
Fairland has allowed an average of 2.6 runs during its winning streak. The Dragons beat Portsmouth 10-6 and 5-4, with the second victory clinching outright the OVC title. Fairland, though, is taking nothing for granted against the Trojans (18-6).
"You get deep into the tournament you're going to face good teams," Hill said. "You're not going to face any easy, pushover teams. Every team is there for a reason. We focus on what we can control. Hit the ball, put the ball in play hard. That's all you can ask for. Eventually they start falling."
The Dragons learned a lesson last season when they were upset by River Valley in the first round of the playoffs.
"We went over that," Hill said. "You can't take any game for granted. We did that last year. We beat River Valley pretty bad during the year and they came back and we weren't ready to compete like we should. They understand that this year. We had a good team last year and we have a good team this year. It's all about execution and being ready to play."
Fairland doesn't feature a bevy of flamethrowers on the mound, but everything its hurlers throw is crooked. Aces Tyler Sammons and Blake Trevathan head a deep staff of savvy pitchers.
"Blake has done that the whole year," Hill said of Trevathan dominating Lynchburg-Clay. "He's pitched in a lot of big games. Tyler's been throwing well lately. He needs to keep it up. We've gotten all our guys some innings and kept them sharp. We have everybody available if we need them."
That Fairland is adept at pitching is a testament to its coaches. Hill, a Fairland graduate, was a college star at East Carolina and Cincinnati. His assistant and dad, Greg Hill, starred as a catcher at Wayne before a career in the Minnesota Twins organization.
Sammons, a Salem University signee, said he's confident in Fairland's offense and defense to back him.
"We've been on a tear hitting the ball," Sammons said. "Pitching has always been good for us. When we hit the ball we win. If we keep doing what we're doing we'll be fine. Just keep playing how we are."
Trevathan took a more philosophic approach to his team's success.
"Pretty much all our players are bosses," he said.
Hill said the Dragons will need to clean up some baserunning mistakes to have a chance at beating Portsmouth a third time. He said he's confident his team is capable in other areas.
"If you don't have your best stuff, you have to let your defense work behind you," Hill said of pitching. "We're extremely good defensively. That's how our team works. We pick up a pitcher when he's not at his best. That's how a team works together."
Portsmouth also features strong pitching with Daewin Spence and Vinnie Lonardo as two of the region's premier hurlers.
The winner of Tuesday's game advances to the district finals at 4 p.m. Thursday against the victor from Wheelersburg vs. Meigs.