ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Gavin Hunt has ships — championships and scholarships — on his mind.
The Fairland High School senior is a star wide receiver on the Dragons football team, guard in basketball and center fielder/lead-off hitter in baseball. The latter sport likely is where he’ll see a scholarship come from, but he’d love a championship in each of the three.
“I want to play either football or baseball, but I’ll play whichever one gives me the best opportunity,” Hunt said. “Otterbein offered me. I got a few texts from Wittenberg, Muskingum, Wilmington and some other schools like that.”
A two-time The Herald-Dispatch All-Area selection in football, Hunt caught 24 passes for 410 yards — 17.1 yards per catch — and four touchdowns last season. The personal highlight of his season was an 82-yard touchdown reception in a 47-7 loss to Division V state runner-up Ironton in which he beat double coverage.
Hunt is versatile. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry and scored one touchdown rushing, returned 188 yards worth of kickoffs and 89 yards of punts. He also kicks off and punts.
Senior Emma Marshall handles Fairland’s field goals and extra points. Marshall, like Hunt, is one of the Dragons’ premier athletes, starring in cross country, track and basketball. Hunt said he’s happy to let Marshall handle splitting the uprights.
“I think Emma’s got me beat,” Hunt said, with a laugh.
Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said Hunt is one of the region’s premier athletes.
“Everytime Gavin touches the ball is an opportunity for a big play,” Cunningham said. “He’s a great athlete. When he’s locked in, he’s a tremendous talent. He expects to score every time he touches the ball.”
Hunt, 6-foot, 160 pounds, has run 40 yards in 4.56 seconds. Such speed serves him well at Jim Mayo Memorial (football) Stadium and Roger Snyder (baseball) Field. He credited Cunningham, an All-American cornerback at Marshall University in the 1990s, with helping him improve.
“He’s always there when you need him,” Hunt said. “He’s very good at teaching what you need to know, making sure you’re ready for every game.”
Hunt helped Fairland to an Ohio Valley Conference championship in baseball and basketball last season. He hopes for a repeat of that and success in football. Fairland, 6-4 in 2019, was reclassified from Division V to Division VI this season and Hunt said playing in the smaller division could help in postseason.
“I feel like this is going to be a good year for us as a team,” Hunt said. “We dropped down a division and that’s going to help big time. We have a great group of kids who are hard workers and like to play football.”
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday said an announcement will come soon in regard to fall sports.
“We’re going to have an announcement on Tuesday,” DeWine said. “We’ve been working with the (Ohio High School Athletic Association) to get it right.”
Hunt, who enjoys hanging with friends and attending New Beginnings Church in Proctorville, Ohio, said he’s optimistic.
“It’s been different, but we’re getting through it,” Hunt said. “I hope we get to play a few games this year. We’ve worked hard during the summer to have a season.”
Hunt said he has worked particularly hard on getting off the ball and using his hands more. He said he hopes that hard won’t go for naught, especially after Fairland’s basketball season was cut short in the Elite Eight.
“It was devastating,” Hunt said. “We were one game away from the Final Four and I think that game was going to be a good one. Don’t take anything for granted.”