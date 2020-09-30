HUNTINGTON — To develop a game plan for Rock Hill, Fairland football coach Melvin Cunningham need only remember how Marshall University prepared for The Citadel or VMI when he played for the Thundering Herd.
The Dragons (4-1 overall, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference) visit the Redmen (2-3, 2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams. Fairland features a balanced attack of passing and rushing, while Rock Hill is a ground-and-pound unit that conjures in Cunningham memories of the 1990s Bulldogs and Cadets.
“We’re probably only going to have the ball about 30 plays,” Cunningham said. “We tell our kids we have to take possession away from them. We have to stop them on third and fourth down.”
Fairland is coming off a wild 47-43 loss at Gallia Academy (4-1, 4-1) last week in a game where neither team often stopped the other. The Dragons led most of the way before falling late. While not pleased with the loss, Cunningham said he was happy with how his team played shorthanded against a squad that is two divisions larger.
“It was a great high school football game,” Cunningham said. “It’s a shame anybody had to be on the short side of the stick, which we were. I couldn’t be more proud of our football team. We were without three defensive linemen, a linebacker and our left tackle. A lot of their replacements were freshmen and we battled. We finished empty.”
How many, if any, of those starters will play Friday is to be seen. The game won’t affect playoff pairings, which are supposed to be released Thursday afternoon. Still both teams would like to have the momentum of winning.
Despite the records, Cunningham said he is impressed with Rock Hill.
“They’ve moved the ball on everyone,” Cunningham said. “They even moved the ball on Ironton (in a 44-0 loss). They’ve created turnovers and coach (Mark) Lutz does a great job.”
Lutz, too, is a former Thundering Herd player. Cunningham said he and Lutz have are friends and Herd brothers.
“It’s pretty cool,” Cunningham said of coaching against another former Marshall player. “He’s done a great job. They had a lot of injuries last year or they’d have been better than they were. We’re friendly, but we both compete hard and want to win.
Rock Hill features two of the OVC’s top 10 rushers. Owen Hankins (68 carries, 390 yards) is third and Brayden Friend (52-227) is ninth. Fairland counters with the circuit’s top passer, Max Ward, who has completed 58 of 99 passes for 977 yards and 13 touchdowns, with five interceptions. Gavin Hunt leads the league in receiving, with 27 catches for 515 yards. Steeler Leep ranks eighth with seven receptions for 201 yards. J.D Brumfield is third in the OVC in rushing with 64 carries for 475 yards.