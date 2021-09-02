HUNTINGTON -- Coach Trevon Pendleton said there is no such thing as a trap game for his Ironton High School football team.
Pendleton dispelled theories that the Fighting Tigers (2-0), coming off a dramatic 13-10 victory over Jackson last week and facing famed Cincinnati Moeller next week, might overlook Fairland (2-0) when the teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday in an Ohio Valley Conference game at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
"We don't ever talk about next week," Pendleton said. "We focus on going 1-0 this week. It might sound cliche, but we focus on winning practice on Monday, then again on Tuesday, then again on Wednesday and so on."
The Tigers opened with a 40-6 rout of rival Wheelersburg before beating Jackson on a Ty Perkins 79-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the last play of the game on Friday.
Fairland opened with a 28-27 victory at Portsmouth West, then won 55-7 last week at Oak Hill.
"We're excited to go to Ironton and compete," Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham said. "We relish that underdog role everybody wants to put us in. I understand that. Ironton's a challenge. They've dominated the OVC in recent years and they're a very good football team. (Pendleton) does a really good job of coaching them. Our guys understand the challenge."
Both squads are powers in their respective divisions. Ironton has reached the Division V state championship game each of the last two seasons. Fairland went to the region finals in Division VI in 2020.
The teams feature some of the better players in the Tri-State. Ironton defensive end Ashton Duncan has committed to Miami (Ohio). Fellow linemen Nate Cochran and Riley Boggs are garnering college interest. Deangelo Weekley and Angelo Washington are play-making linebackers. Landen Wilson has starred in the secondary. Fairland's Zander Schmidt, as does Washington, holds a preferred walk-on offer from Marshall University. Running back/safety J.D. Brumfield is one of the premier two-way players in the area. Casey Hudson is a standout offensive lineman/defensive end. Defensive back/wide receiver Steeler Leep has been impressive through two games.
"They're very athletic," Pendleton said of Fairland. "They're probably better up front than they've been in the past. If they get momentum, they can reel off points. We have to try to stop them before they get started."
Cunningham said his team has to perform better than it did in a sloppy performance at Portsmouth West and even last week in the rout of Oak Hill.
"We didn't execute well at all against Portsmouth West," Cunningham said. "We were better against Oak Hill, but we realize Oak Hill isn't the same as Ironton. Our concern is ourselves. We have to take care of business."
The Tigers lead the all-time series 5-1. The game may be heard on WIRO 1230-AM and 1420-AM.