IRONTON — Fairland’s boys basketball team might make some extra money performing snow and ice removal.
The Dragons (13-4 overall, 10-1 Ohio Valley Conference) were hot Friday night in a 52-35 victory over Ironton (7-5, 7-5) at the Conley Center.
Fairland made 21 of 41 shots (51.2 percent), including 8 of 20 (40 percent) from 3-point range, in keeping pace with South Point for the league lead.
“We wanted to come out and get movement,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said. “We’ve gotten better at that since our last game. We were being patient and it helped our confidence hitting a couple of shots early.”
The Fighting Tigers, without injured star Trent Hacker, switched from a defense that picked up the Dragons at three-quarter court to a 2-3 zone after falling behind 7-2, but senior guard Clayton Thomas shot over it, making a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter to give Fairland a 15-4 lead.
“We’re really good against zone,” Thomas said. “We’ve been struggling on offense lately, so it was good to come out and score early the way we did.”
Ironton pulled within 20-13 after a 3-pointer by Erickson Barnes, who led the Tigers with 13 points, 3:15 before halftime and Ironton trailed 25-16 at the break. The Dragons, though, built their lead to 17 after a 3-point basket by center Jacob Polcyn with 1:14 left in the third period.
Fairland led by as many as 19 after a Polcyn bucket with 52 seconds left in the game.
Aiden Porter led the Dragons with 17 points, 12 in the second half.
“We tried to get Aiden one on one,” said Thomas, who scored 13 points.
Jordan Williams grabbed 10 rebounds for Fairland.
“Jordan played really, really well tonight,” Thomas said as Williams walked by. “He’s got that big butt and gets a lot of rebounds.”
Williams laughed at the comment. Speed, though, also complimented the senior forward.
“Jordan is getting better and better every game,” Speed said. “Rebounding, decision making, scoring around the rim, he’s improving.”
Fairland returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday when it entertains Gallia Academy. Ironton plays host to Coal Grove at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
FAIRLAND 15 10 15 12 — 52: Polcyn 4-5 1-1 0-0 9, Porter 7-13 2-5 1-2 17, G. Hunt 2-4 1-2 0-0 3, Thomas 5-9 3-5 0-0 13, J. Thacker 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-1 0-0 0-1 2, Schmidt 2-6 1-4 0-0 5, Tooley 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, N. Thacker 0-3 0-3 0-0 0, Leep 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, Davis 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, B. Hunt 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. 21-41 8-30 2-5 52.
IRONTON 4 12 10 9 — 35: Wilson 0-4 0-0 1-2 1, Masters 0-6 0-4 0-0 0, Hopper 3-4 0-0 2-2 8, Porter 2-6 0-0 1-2 5, Barnes 5-14 3-7 0-0 13, York 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Carpenter 1-3 0-1 0-0 2, White 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Pringle 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Vance 2-4 0-1 0-0 4. Totals 14-45 3-13 4-6 35.
Rebounds: F 21 (Williams 10), I 26 (Barnes 8). Steals: F 4 (Thomas 2), I 4 (Wilson 2). Blocked shots: F 1 (Williams), I none. Turnovers: F 10, I 12. Fouls: F 7, I 8. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.