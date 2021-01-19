HUNTINGTON -- Last week, when Fairland cracked the top 10 of the Ohio Associated Press boys high school basketball poll, it was news to Dragons coach Nathan Speed, who hadn't seen the rankings.
"Are we," Speed asked of his team being ranked 10th in Division III. "I didn't realize that."
Speed was more focused that day on coaching against Chesapeake. On Tuesday, he received an even better surprise, as Fairland (9-3) climbed to ninth.
The Dragons, who top the Ohio Valley Conference at 6-0, also received unwanted news Tuesday.
"We will not play games for the next two weeks," Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby said. "We have been quarantined because of (COVID-19) contact tracing."
The quarantine led to the Dragons' home game with second-place South Point (6-2, 5-1) being postponed. Instead, the Pointers played host to Gallia Academy Tuesday.
Wheelersburg (11-0) is 10th in Division III. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (8-0) earned 10 first-place votes and 165 points to rank No. 1. Worthington Christian (12-1, three first-place votes, 153 points) is second. Cleveland Lutheran Heights (7-0, 5 No. 1 nods, 149) is third, followed by Ottawa-Galndorf (10-1, one first-place vote), 126), Fredericktown (12-0, 99), North Robinson Colonel Crawford (13-0, 95), Eastern-Brown (14-1, 69), Fort Frye (9-1, 58), Fairland and Wheelersburg.
New Boston (13-1, nine No. 1 votes, 164) is top-ranked in Division IV, the smallest classification. The Tigers, whose lone loss was 65-44 to South Point, received 33 more points than No. 2 Columbus Grove (7-1). Trimble (5-2) is ranked 11th.
Hilliard Bradley (7-0) replaced Cincinnati Moeller (10-3) at the top of the Division I poll. Lima Shawnee (13-0) is No. 1 in Division II.