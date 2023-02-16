ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Fairland’s quest for a state championship in girls basketball tipped off with a bang on Thursday.
The Dragons used the home-court advantage of the Carl York Center to begin its march toward Dayton, site of the state tournament, with a Division II sectional championship over Washington Court House, 82-27.
The game was the final home contest for Reece Barnitz and Tomi Hinkle, who were the subject of a rallying halftime speech by Kylee Bruce.
“You’ve got to play for them at that moment,” Bruce said she told the team.
Not that Fairland needed to rally.
The Dragons led 43-18 after a 29-point second quarter in which they broke open a close game.
Bree Allen had a game-high 23 points in the winning effort that advanced Fairland (23-0) to the district semifinals in Logan, Ohio, where it will meet No. 8 seed Circleville at 6:15 p.m. on Monday.
Hinkle and Barnitz combined for 10 points in the game, but neither player said they got caught up in the moment.
Both said they were focused on advancing to the next round.
That first step though got off to a concerning start.
Washington Court House, which entered the contest with a 4-17 record to earn the 16th seed, advanced to the sectional championship by defeating 17th seed Hillsboro on Monday.
After knocking down two 3-pointers in the first quarter and forcing top-seeded Fairland into some uncharacteristic turnovers, the Blue Lions found themselves down 14-6 after the first quarter.
Washington Court House led 8-5 with four minutes left in the first quarter before Bailey Russell tied the game with a 3-pointer and Hinkle put the Dragons in front for good with a two on Fairland’s next trip down the floor.
The Dragons did not trail again and by game’s end forced Washington Court House into 21 turnovers while committing just seven of their own.
An 11-3 run to start the third quarter gave Fairland a 54-21 lead and by the end of the period, the Dragons had a running clock.
“We started slow,” Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said. “Part of that was not making shots. Part of that was, I think we underestimated them because of their record.
“Once we understood we’ve got to play a basketball game, I thought we did a pretty good job.”
Buchanan downplayed any expectations for Fairland to earn a berth in the state tournament and said that his team’s focus is advancing to the next game.
A win in Logan would put Fairland in the district championship at Chillicothe, where Bruce said the focus will still be keeping the season alive for its two seniors.
“Maybe playing their last home game wasn’t that bad because this isn’t going to be the end of the road right here,” Bruce said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.