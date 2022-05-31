ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland’s game plan in the postseason is simple — don’t let opponents score.
The Dragons have shut out four consecutive foes heading into Thursday’s 11 a.m. Division III, Region 11 semifinal vs. Minford at VA Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio. Fairland pitchers haven’t allowed a run in their last 26 innings in beating Chesapeake (10-0), Lynchburg-Clay (3-0), Portsmouth (7-0) and Meigs (3-0). Those last three teams combined for 48 victories, but couldn’t dent the plate vs. Fairland.
The Dragons feature a deep, talented staff of hurlers. Tyler Sammons and Blake Trevathan were first-team all-district selections and Alex Rogers and Bryson Hunt made the second team. They combine with catcher Cooper Cummings for one of the stronger batteries in Southeastern Ohio.
Fairland coach Michael Hill, an all-state pitcher at Fairland before a successful college career at East Carolina and Cincinnati, said he is impressed with his pitching staff.
“I don’t call the pitches,” Hill said. “I give them their freedom. They can see where hitters are better than I can on the side here. If I see something, a trend or something, I’ll suggest something from the dugout. Typically, they’re calling their own game the majority of the time. They’ll come to the dugout and we’ll talk about some hitters.”
A tenet of Dragons pitching is changing eye levels. Sammons features a fastball and slider, while Trevathan combines a fastball and curve to keep hitters off balance. Rogers and Hunt offer similar repertoires that baffle opponents and lead to uncomfortable at bats. Batters often bail out on pitches that break for strikes, flail at others that run off the outside corner, or stand in the box in disbelief as what appeared to be a ball catches the corner.
“Eye levels,” Hill said. “That’s what Blake does really well because his curve ball is so good. We’ve worked on that a lot. Up and down, changing kids’ eye levels. That’s us. He’s a tough pitcher. He’s good.”
Minford is another strong foe. The Falcons (18-8) can mash, as they showed in coming from behind to beat Zane Trace 5-2 to win their fourth consecutive district final. Mason Book is a speedy catalyst for a solid offense.
While Minford is a familiar visitor to the region tournament, Fairland is making its first appearance there since 2009. The Dragons (20-5) have earned their position, winning 15 in a row. Fairland’s bats have taken off, averaging nearly nine runs per game during that streak.
“Our pitching has always been good for us,” Sammons said. “Now, we’ve been hitting.”
Hitting has been a bonus.
“It just comes down to good pitching and good defense,” Hill said. “Our defense, I think, is one of the best around. The top of our pitching, it’s gotten us this far, so it has to be pretty darned good. I’m fully confident in our pitching staff and our defense, as well.”
So is Trevathan, who whiffed eight Meigs batters, six looking, in throwing a two-hitter in the district championship game.
“I was just going in and knew these guys could hit,” Trevathan said. “I can pitch all right sometimes. It’s not really me. It really isn’t. My teammates are really good.”
Hill said he expects a serious challenge from a veteran Minford squad.
“It’s going to be another tough one,” Hill said. “You get this far, you’re not facing any weak teams. Meigs was an unbelievable team. Lynchburg was a really good ball club. Portsmouth was good.”
The winner of Thursday’s game takes on the victor from the other semifinal featuring West Lafayette Ridgewood and Baltimore Liberty Union in the region championship game at 3 p.m. Friday at Beavers Field in Lancaster, Ohio.