HUNTINGTON — Fairland’s Aiden Porter added another honor to his already tremendous season Saturday.
The Fairland senior guard was named the Ohio Division III Southeast District boys high school basketball player of the year. Porter shared the honor with Alexander’s Kyle D’Augustino.
Earlier this season, Porter broke the school’s all-time scoring record and committed to the University of Rio Grande. He also has helped the Dragons (20-5) to a seventh consecutive Ohio Valley Conference title and a third straight district title, as well as spot in the Sweet 16 while averaging 22.1 points.
Porter was joined on the first team by Chesapeake senior Levi Blankenship, who became the program’s all-time scoring leader and led the Panthers to the district finals while scoring 21.7 points per contest. Also on the first team were South Point’s Mason Kazee, Meigs’ Coulter Cleland, D’Augustino, Xzander Ream of Zane Trace, Cyan Ervin of Wellston, Trent Hundley of Eastern-Brown, Bransyn Copas of North Adams and Trenton Zimmerman and Myles Montgomery of Minford. Minford’s Josh Shoemaker was coach of the year.
The second team included local players Braden Schreck and Ty Perkins of Ironton, Caleb Schneider of South Point, J.D. Thacker of Fairland, Owen Johnson of Coal Grove, Owen Hankins of Rock Hill, Jance Lambert of River Valley, Darriyonne Bryant and Kenny Sanderlin of Portsmouth and Eli Swords of Wheelersburg.
The third team included Chase Allen of Fairland and Cooper McKenzie of Wheelersburg. Local honorable-mention picks were Matt Sheridan of Ironton, Dannie Maynard of Chesapeake, Trevor Hankins of Coal Grove, Brayden Adams of Rock Hill and Braylon Harrison of Meigs.
In Division II, Isaac Clary of Gallia Academy was named to the first team. Waverly’s Trey Robertson was player of the year. Joe B. Stewart of Greenfield McClain and Travis Robertson of Waverly were co-coaches of the year. Zane Loveday of Gallia Academy made the third team and his teammate Kenyon Franklin earned honorable mention.
In Division IV, Brayden Webb of Symmes Valley was a first-team selection, as were Brayden Hammond of South Gallia and Levi Sampson of Green. Coach of the year was Alvin Carpenter of Symmes Valley, Doug Williams of Western-Brown and Craig Tackett of Lucasville Valley. Blake Guffey of Trimble was the player of the year.
Levi Best of Symmes Valley made the second team. Elijah Rowe of Ironton St. Joe was a third-team pick. Locals earning honorable mention included Caden Brammer and Grayson Walsh of Symmes Valley, Kai Coleman of Ironton St. Joe, Tristan Saber of South Gallia and Gabe McBee of Green.
Jon Buchanan of Fairland and Dusty Spradlin of Wheelersburg were coaches of the year in girls Division III. Allison Basye of Huntington-Ross and Rylee Leonard of Eastern-Brown were co-players of the year. Local players joining Basye and Leonard on the all-district first team were Tomi Hinkle and Bree Allen of Fairland, Kaleigh Murphy of Coal Grove, Hadyn Bailey of Rock Hill and Alaina Keeney of Wheelersburg.
The second team featured local standouts Kylee Bruce of Fairland, Abbey Hicks of Coal Grove, Hazley Matthews of Rock Hill, Karmen Bruton of South Point, Kate Ball of Chesapeake and Makenna Walker of Wheelersburg. Locals gracing the third team were Hope Easterling of Rock Hill, Daysha Reid of Portsmouth and Lexie Rucker of Wheelersburg.
Local players earning special mention were Kamryn Barnitz of Fairland, Elli Holmes of Coal Grove, Kirsten Williams of Ironton, Camille Hall of South Point, Kandace Hall of Chesapeake, Nia Trinidad of Portsmouth and Madison Whittaker and Macee Eaton of Wheelersburg.
In Division IV, local first-teamers were Bella Whaley of Ironton St. Joe, Desiree Simpson of Symmes Valley and Kasey Kimbler of Green. Bri Claxon of South Webster was player of the year. Joe Richards of Trimble and Jerry Close of Waterford shared coach of the year honors.
Making the second team were Jessie Rutt and Tori Triplett of South Gallia. The third team included area players Jenna Malone of Symmes Valley, Emma Clary of South Gallia and Ann Knapp of Green. Special-mention picks included Kylee Thompson of Symmes Valley and Macie Sanders of South Gallia.
Making the first team in Division II was Mallory Hawley of Meigs. Faith Stinson of Sheridan was player of the year and J.D Walters of Sheridan and Matt Walburn of Jackson were co-coaches of the year. Rylee Lisle of Meigs made the second team. Lauren Twyman of River Valley was a third-teamer. Chanee Cremeens of Gallia Academy and Jennifer Parker of Meigs earned special mention.