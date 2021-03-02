ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Maybe Fairland’s boys basketball players will listen to their coach next time.
“Coach (Nathan Speed) told us North Adams was physical and they like to get up in you on defense,” Dragons guard Gavin Hunt said. “We kind of took it for granted that they’d be physical, but it took us a while in the first half to adjust to them being that physical.”
Once Fairland’s players grasped what Speed was talking about, the Dragons pummeled the Green Devils 70-45 Tuesday in a boys Division III district semifinal high school basketball game at the Carl York Center.
Top-seeded Fairland advances to the district championship game vs. fourth-seeded Adena (22-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Ironton High School’s Conley Center. The Warriors defeated South Point 74-48 Tuesday in Frankfort, Ohio.
No. 8 seed North Adams was so good on defense it held Fairland to three points on 1-for-11 shooting in the first quarter. The Dragons (19-4), though, scorched the Green Devils for 67 points on 27-for-42 shooting the next three quarters.
“I thought our defense was good again tonight,” Speed said of his team, which held North Adams to 16-for-53 shooting (30.1 percent).
The defense kept the game close until Fairland’s offense began rolling.
“It was a really physical game,” Speed said. “Rebounding-wise and stuff, we’re used to that, but I feel like offensively we tried to overdribble because they were up in us and your first reaction is to dribble. Be patient, let your guy curl screen and go through your options. It took us a while to realize that, especially coming off a Portsmouth game where we shot so well. We had to really work hard for our points.”
Once the Dragons realized what they needed to do, the rout was on. Fairland became more patient and the result was wide-open cuts to the basket for layups. Big man Jacob Polcyn scored five consecutive points during an 11-5 run that tied the contest at 14-14. Aiden Porter then hit a 3-pointer 2:47 before halftime and Fairland never trailed again.
As North Adams (14-7) adjusted, the 3-point shot opened and Dragons shooters knocked them down, hitting 8 of 12. Porter made 3 of 4 and scored 24 points. Clayton Thomas made 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range to finish with 15 points. Polcyn was 7 for 9 inside for 17 points. Jordan Williams grabbed 11 rebounds and Polcyn eight as the Dragons won that statistic 37-28.
Fairland put the game away early in the third quarter, scoring the first 14 points for a 39-25 lead that prompted a Green Devils timeout. By then it was too late. The Dragons pulled away to lead 50-31 by the end of the quarter and North Adams never moved closer than within 17 the rest of the way.
Jayden Hesler led the Green Devils with 14 points. Bransyn Copas scored 13 and Cade Meade 11 points to go with 10 rebounds.
Fairland now turns its attention to Adena. The winner of that game advances to the region finals, Ohio’s Sweet 16.
“Adena is very good,” Speed said. “They’re physical defensively. We’ll have to be smart and patient. They’re long and athletic and they can score. They’re really good. They might be the best team we’ll have played.”
NORTH ADAMS 9 16 6 14 — 45: Hesler 5-9 3-4 1-2 14, Vogel 1-4 0-1 0-0 2, Copas 4-14 3-9 2-2 13, Wagner 0-0 0-0 0-2 0, Crawford 0-2 0-1 0-0 0, Brand 0-4 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 1-4 1-2 0-0 3, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Roades 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Hoop 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Meade 4-12 1-5 2-4 11, Kennedy 1-3 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 16-53 8-23 5-10 45.
FAIRLAND 3 24 23 20 — 70: Polcyn 7-9 0-1 3-5 17, Porter 10-13 3-4 1-2 24, G. Hunt 3-7 0-2 0-0 6, Thomas 5-10 5-10 0-0 15, J. Thacker 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 2-5 0-2 0-0 4, Tooley 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, B. Hunt 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Allen 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, N. Thacker 0-2 0-2 0-0 0, Leep 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 0-0 2-2 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-53 8-12 6-9 70.
Rebounds: NA 28 (Meade 10), F 37 (Williams 11). Team rebounds: NA none, F 1. Deadball rebounds: NA 3, F 1. Steals: NA 6 (Hesler 3), F 5 (N. Thacker 2). Blocked shots: NA none, F 3 (Williams 2). Turnovers: NA 12, F 11. Fouls: NA 16, F 10. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.