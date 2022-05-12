ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Alex Rogers hit a grand slam and Niko Kiritsy a three-run home run as Fairland (15-5) beat Rock Hill 15-1 to clinch at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference high school baseball championship on Wednesday.
Tyler Sammons struck out 11, walked one and allowed one hit to earn the win at Roger Snyder Field. Rogers knocked in five runs and went 2 for 3. Ethan Wall was 2 for 3. Luke Brown drove in two runs as the Dragons won their 10th consecutive game. Fairland can clinch the title outright with a win at Portsmouth (16-5) on Friday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 6, PRESTONSBURG 0: Marshall University signee Bryce Blevins pitched his second consecutive no-hitter as the Bulldogs defeated the Blackcats. Blevins fanned 12. Brayden Maynard drove in two runs. Luke Patton went 2 for 3.
MINFORD 8, IRONTON 6: The host Falcons scored five runs in the fifth inning to pull away from the Fighting Tigers. Cole Borland plated three runs for Minford. Branson Alley was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Mason Brooks went 2 for 3. Adam Crank was the winning pitcher. Trevor Kleinman drove in two runs for Ironton.
SYMMES VALLEY 8, RIVER VALLEY 6: The Vikings (16-3) erased a 3-2 deficit with six runs in the fifth inning to defeat the Raiders in Aid, Ohio. Tanner McComas picked up the win and Brayden Webb a save. Ethan Patterson was 2 for 3. Levi Best and Webb each were 2 for 4. For River Valley, John Santos went 2 for 2, Garrett Facemire 2 for 3 and Reid Haynes and Bodie Louden 2 for 4.
SISSONVILLE 9, POINT PLEASANT 2: Tristen Portz smacked three hits as the host Indians (19-6) defeated the Big Blacks (9-16) in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament.
FAIRVIEW 8, PORTSMOUTH WEST 5: The Eagles scored six runs in the seventh inning to rally by the Senators in West Portsmouth, Ohio. Bradly Adkins went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in.
WAHAMA 9, CALHOUN COUNTY 1: Ethyn Barnitz knocked in two runs as the White Falcons (20-4) beat the Red Devils (3-9) in a Class A, Region IV, Section 2 tournament game in Mason, West Virginia. Bryce Zuspan was the winning pitcher.
PORTSMOUTH 5, WHITEOAK 3: Amari Harmon knocked in two runs to help the Trojans (16-5) beat the Wildcats in Mowrystown, Ohio. Daewin Spence, Vinnie Lonardo and Darriyonne Bryant smacked two hits apiece. Spence earned the win.
Softball
SYMMES VALLEY 5, WHITEOAK 1: The Vikings (11-8) scored four runs in the sixth inning to win a Division IV sectional championship game in Aid, Ohio. Symmes Valley plays Manchester at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Rio Grande in a district semifinal. Jocelyn Carpenter went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Kayley Maynard was 2 for 2. Lauren Wells earned the win.
SOUTH WEBSTER 7, ROCK HILL 0: Skylar Zimmerman hit for the cycle to lead the Jeeps (14-8) past the visiting Redwomen. Her two-run home run in the fifth completed the single, double, triple, homer circuit. Bri Claxon went 3 for 4 and drove in three. Rylee McGraw was the winning pitcher.
SHERIDAN 8, MEIGS 2: The Generals eliminated the Marauders in a Division II sectional tournament game in Thornville, Ohio. Addison Grosse whacked two hits and plated three runs. Mara Hall had two hits for Meigs (7-13).