ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Four Fairland players scored in double-figures Thursday as the Dragons clobbered Gallia Academy 79-35 in girls high school basketball at the Carl York Center.
Tomi Hinkle led Fairland, ranked 15th in Ohio Division III, with 21 points, nine in the first quarter when the Dragons raced to a 24-10 lead. Bree Allen and Reece Barnitz each scored 17 points and Emma Marshall 12.
The Dragons (13-1 overall, 9-1 Ohio Valley Conference) used a full-court press in the second quarter to outscore the Blue Angels 17-2 and force a considerable number of Gallia Academy's 29 turnovers.
Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said he was pleased with his team's pace of play.
"Emma and Tomi really got us going and our kids ran the floor hard," Buchanan said. "We're fun to watch when our players move the ball like that."
Maddy Petro led the Blue Angels (4-6, 3-5) with 10 points.
Both teams return to action at home against Chesapeake, Gallia Academy on Saturday, Fairland on Monday.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10 2 9 14 -- 35: Cremeens 7, Petro 10, Wilcoxon 1, Reed 8, Hammons 7, Howell 2.
FAIRLAND 24 17 22 16 -- 79: Marshall 12, Barnitz 17, Bruce 3, Allen 17, Hinkle 21, Judge 3, Taylor 4, Orsbon 2.
ROCK HILL 56, PORTSMOUTH 39: The Redwomen (4-12 overall, 3-5 OVC) won their second consecutive game, topping the Trojans (1-8, 0-8) in Pedro, Ohio.
Hadyn Bailey scored 17 points, all in the first half, and Cigi Pancake scored 15 for Rock Hill, which visits South Point on Monday. Emily Cheatham led Portsmouth with 19 points. Nia Trinidad scored 15 points.
PORTSMOUTH 11 11 7 10 -- 39: Cheatham 19, Trinidad 15, Meadows 0, Wilaon 0, Potts 0, Carr 5, Johnson 0.
ROCK HILL 20 15 14 7 -- 56: Matney 2, H. Bailey 17, Scott 7, Easterling 6, J. Bailey 0, Pancake 15, Hanshaw 9.
NEW BOSTON 34, IRONTON ST. JOE 33: Easter made the basket.
Shelby Easter made the game-winning shot with 13 seconds to play as the host Tigers edged the Flyers.
Ironton St. Joe led by five with 3 minutes remaining, but couldn't hold on.
Easter led New Boston (7-7 overall, 6-3 Southern Ohio Conference) with 13 points. Dylan O'Rourke scored 10 points, six on two late 3-pointers. Bella Whaley paced the Flyers, who entertain Portsmouth Clay on Monday, with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
IRONTON ST. JOE 7 10 10 6 -- 33: E. Whaley 4, Blankenship 6, B. Whaley 12, Sheridan 2, Damron 2, Daniels 7, Unger 0, Philabaun 0.
NEW BOSTON 10 9 7 8 -- 34: Cad. Williams 6, Easter 13, Whitley 5, O'Rourke 10, Cas. Williams 0.
ALEXANDER 57, RIVER VALLEY 32: Marlee Grinstead scored 26 points and Kara Meeks 16 as the Spartans (13-2 overall, 8-1 Tri-Valley Conference) rolled over the Raiders (9-6, 4-3) in Bidwell, Ohio.
Hannah Jacks led River Valley with 11 points.
ALEXANDER 12 15 19 11 -- 57: Grinstead 26, Meeks 16, Mace 8, Casto 5, Scurlock 2.
RIVER VALLEY 10 9 5 8 -- 32: Jacks 11, Twyman 8, Holley 6, Truance 4, Barcus 2, Hall 1.
MARTIN COUNTY 75, RUSSELL 73: Katie Marcum scored 28 points as the Cardinals (5-2) edged the Red Devils (1-1) in overtime in Inez, Kentucky.
Martin County outscored Russell, which was missing five players because of COVID-19 contact tracing, 5-3 in the extra period. Laken Williams scored 21 points and Lakyn Porter 14 for the Cardinals.
Aubrey Hill scored 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Red Devils. Josie Adkins scored 21 points and Hannah Sanders 16.
RUSSELL 17 15 23 15 3 -- 73: Sanders 16, Hester 3, Hill 25, Atkins 21, Quinn 2, Darnell 6.
MARTIN COUNTY 19 25 11 15 5 -- 75: Williams 21, Snyder 0, Porter 14, Cassell 5, Marcum 28, Allen 4, Warren 3, Mollett 0.
WHEELERSBURG 52, NORTHWEST 37: Kaylee Darnell scored a career-high 35 points in the Pirates' triumph over the Mohawks.
Wheelersburg (11-1) won its 39th consecutive Southern Ohio Conference game.
SOUTH GALLIA 68, SOUTHERN 30: The Rebels (8-8 overall, 4-5 TVC) hit 10 shots from 3-point range in a win over the Tornadoes in Mercerville, Ohio.
Jessie Rutt led South Galliam which plays again Monday at Belpre, with 22 points. Tori Triplett scored 11. Kassidy Chaney paced Southern (0-14, 0-9) with nine points.
SOUTHERN 4 8 5 13 -- 30: Chaney 9, Evans 8, Cooper 5, Shaver 4, Adkins 2. Smith 2.
SOUTH GALLIA 11 21 21 15 -- 68: Rutt 22, Triplett 11, Sanders 9, Cochran 6, R. Halley 6, Lambert 5, Waugh 5, P. Halley 2, Swain 2.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Several boys basketball games scheduled for Friday were postponed, including Fairland at Portsmouth, Ironton St. Joe at New Boston, Western-Pike at Green, and Sciotoville East at Portsmouth Notre Dame.