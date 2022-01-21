ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Bree Allen scored 22 points and Tomi Hinkle 20 as Fairland (15-2 overall, 10-0 Ohio Valley Conference) routed Gallia Academy in the Carl York Center.
The Dragons led 42-19 at halftime.
Kylee Bruce scored 10 points for Fairland. Kenya Peck led the Blue Angels (3-13, 0-9) with 17 points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 5 14 10 4 -- 33: Griffith 3, Wilcoxon 2, Reed 6, Hammond 0, Peck 17, Wilson 5, Patterson 0, Howt 0, Nida 0.
FAIRLAND 16 26 26 5 -- 73: R. Barnitz 10, Black 0, Spencer 1, Salyer 0, Allen 22, Hinkle 20, K. Barnitz 8, Taylor 2, Bruce 10.
SOUTH GALLIA 70, SYMMES VALLEY 42: Macie Sanders scored 24 points as the Rebels (11-4) beat the Vikings (11-7) in Willow Wood, Ohio. Tori Triplett scored 12, Emma Clary 11 and Lindsey Wall 10 as South Gallia won its fourth in a row. Desiree Simpson paced Symmes Valley with 23 points.
Boys basketball
GALLIA ACADEMY 65, COAL GROVE 27: Isaac Clary scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, including the 500th of his career, as the Blue Devils (9-3 overall, 3-3 OVC) walloped the Hornets in Centenary, Ohio. Zane Loveday scored 17 and Brody Fellure 12 for Gallia Academy, which scored the game's first 15 points and won its sixth straight. Owen Johnson led Coal Grove with 13 points.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 58, WHEELERSBURG 51: The Indians (12-2 overall, 8-2 Southern Ohio Conference) outscored the Pirates 18-9 in the third quarter to pull away. Jace Copley led Lucasville Valley with 19 points. Colt Buckle and George Arnett each scored 13. Eli Swords led Wheelersburg (6-8, 3-7) with 14 points. Cooper McKenzie chipped in 13.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Cabell Midland's girls home game with Huntington has been rescheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 10. Logan at Lincoln County boys basketball has been rescheduled for Feb. 26.
South Webster at Ironton St. Joe boys basketball Saturday has been postponed, as has South Gallia at Sciotoville East girls. No makeup date was set for either game. The Coal Grove Deadlift Meet was postponed to Feb. 12.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sporting events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
