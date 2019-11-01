ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Max Ward has faced Chesapeake in a season-ending showdown before.
Ward quarterbacked Fairland’s B-team in a loss the Panthers in the 2014 Turf Bowl. The Dragons’ passer is looking for a better ending this time as he leads Fairland (5-4 overall, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference) against Chesapeake (4-5, 2-4) in a high school football game at 7 p.m. Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
The winner has an outside shot at the playoffs. The Dragons are 10th in Division V, Region 19. The Panthers are 12th. The top eight qualify for the postseason.
Ward faced possibly the most-difficult job in Tri-State football when he replaced record-setting quarterback Joel Lambiotte, now playing at Marshall University, as Fairland’s quarterback. Ward has performed well, completing 74 of 129 passes (57.3 percent) for 965 yards and eight touchdowns, with three interceptions.
“Max truly has improved a lot,” Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said. “You can see the difference in decision making from where he was at the beginning of the season to now. He’s very intelligent.”
Early on, Ward displayed a tendency to lock on to a receiver and throw to him no matter the coverage. He since has learned to check down in his progression to take advantage of the Dragons’ bevy of talented pass catchers. Gavin Hunt has 23 catches for 396 yards, Michael Stitt 14 for 230 and Reilly Sowards 8 for 136 despite missing four games with a broken collarbone. The Dragons feature four receivers averaging 16.4 yards or better per catch. Two others average at least 11.6 yards per reception.
“Max knows his biggest room is room for improvement,” Cunningham said. “He has a lot of work left to do, but he has improved so much the last couple of weeks, especially in his decision making. He’s grown into the role.”
Cunningham pointed out that Ward didn’t have the luxury of being No. 1 on the depth chart until the week before the season-opening game with Tolsia. Sophomores Zander Schmidt, a transfer from Chesapeake, and Tyler Sammons also vied for the job.
“He was splitting reps with two other quarterbacks,” Cunningham said of Ward. “He wasn’t getting as much time to improve as he might have.”