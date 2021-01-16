ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — As the lead came and went, Fairland’s confidence tagged along with it.
The Dragons (11-1) built a 13-point lead, lost it, then rallied for a 59-55 victory over Fairfield (9-4) Saturday in the finale of the Rickey Shifko State Farm Tri-State Throwdown girls high school basketball showcase at the Carl York Center.
Braylynn Haines scored inside for the Indians to tie the game at 55 with 1:13 remaining. Fairland freshman Bree Allen, though, scored the winning basket from the lane off a sharp pass by Kylee Bruce for a 57-55 lead with 28 seconds left. Tomi Hinkle, who scored 14 points, then scored off a turnover with 11 seconds left to set the score.
Hinkle, a sophomore, hit a clutch 3-pointer and scored on a fast break earlier in the quarter. She scored despite a streak in which she missed nine of 10 second-half shots.
“Tomi, you’re fine,” Dragons coach Jon Buchanan said to the young guard after she missed a 3-pointer with 7:06 left in the game.
Buchanan said his team played its best half of basketball of the season in the first 16 minutes while building a 38-25 lead. Fairfield came out strong in the third quarter, however, and the Indians tied it at 44 as the Dragons went cold.
Fairfield appeared to take control, scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter before Hinkle made a 3-pointer. Another long shot was critical to Fairland’s comeback. Allen made a 4-point play with 3:27 left to tie the game at 52.
“Bree doesn’t play like a freshman,” Buchanan said of his center, who scored 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots. “We want her to be aggressive.”
Buchanan also praised Marshall, who scored 14 points, issued six assists, snagged four rebounds and made three steals.
“Emma played well on both ends of the floor,” Buchanan said. “She’s been playing better and better. Their guards are quick and aggressive and she handled it.”
Emma Fouch led Fairfield with 18 points. Haines scored 15.
FAIRFIELD 20 7 17 11 — 55: Newkirk 4, Fouch 18, Magee 9, Donley 2, Bronner 7, Haines 15.
FAIRLAND 22 16 6 15 — 59: Marshall 14, Barnitz 3, Brumfield 3, Bruce 2, Allen 23, Hinkle 14, Howard 0, Orsbon 0.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 66, TRIMBLE 58: DePauw University signee Ava Hassel scored 37 points, 28 in the second half, as the No. 6 Titans defeated the No. 10 Tomcats in a battle of Ohio Division IV powers.
Hassel, a senior guard, made a free throw at 2:47 of the third quarter to tie it at 36-36 and spark a 15-3 run by Portsmouth Notre Dame (11-1) during the next 2:56. Annie Dettwiller scored 11 points for the Titans, who survived 13 lead changes.
Briana Orsborne scored 22 points to lead Trimble (11-3). Laikyn Imler scored 13 and Emily Young 12.
TRIMBLE 19 7 13 19 — 58: Beha 2, Calentine 2, Stevens 2, Imler 13, Orsborne 22, Young 12, Six 5.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 18 11 17 20 — 66: Hassel 37, Bradford 4, A. Dettwiller 11, C. Dettwiller 5, Cassidy 9.
MARIETTA 54, MIDDLETOWN FENWICK 40: Adi Hill scored 21 points and Morgan Altenburger 19 as the Tigers (7-5) beat the Falcons (6-7).
Rachel Tebbe and Emily Adams each scored 13 points to pace Middletown Fenwick.
MIDDLETOWN FENWICK 12 5 12 11 — 40: Smith 0, Capell 2, Tebbe 13, Mahoney 6, Augspuger 0, Pledger 0, Adams 13, Megue 6.
MARIETTA 13 19 10 12 — 54: Kendall 0, Hill 21, Urban 1, Jes. Smith 5, Wharff 6, Jen. Smith 2, Hogue 0, Altenburger 19, Burke 0.
PEEBLES 55, ALEXANDER 50: Western Carolina signee Jacey Justice scored 28 points to lift the Indians (9-1) to an upset of the Spartans (8-2 and ranked fifth in Ohio Division III).
Gabby Cobb scored 16 points for Peebles, which scored nine of the last 11 points. Karsyn Raines scored 16 and Erin Scurlock 10 for Alexander.
PEEBLES 17 17 8 13 — 55: Justice 28, Nichols 2, Cobb 11, Johnson 5, Gray 9.
ALEXANDER 14 12 17 7 — 50: Mace 9, Casto 4, Erin Scurlock 10, Marlee Grinstead 9, Karsyn Raines 16, Brooks 2.