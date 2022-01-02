CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio -- Fairland outscored Hillsboro 41-30 in the second half of a 63-58 victory Saturday in the Harvest Prep New Years Bash boys high school basketball showcase.
The Indians (5-7) led 28-21 at halftime, but the Dragons (8-3) stormed back behind 22 points from Aiden Porter. The senior guard made 6 of 7 2-point shots, 1 of 6 from 3-point range and all seven free throw attempts. He also issued five assists.
J.D Thacker scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Fairland, which visits Chesapeake at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a key Ohio Valley Conference game. Will Davis chipped in 11 points.
Hunter Price paced Hillsboro with 18 points. Ethan Parry scored 13.
HILLSBORO 15 13 11 19 -- 58: Parry 13, Captain 9, Griffith 0, Turner 0, Middleton 9, Parsons 9, Watson 0, Price 18.
FAIRLAND 13 9 21 20 -- 63: Davis 11, Porter 22, Taylor 6, Thacker 13, Tooley 0, Allen 7, Hunt 4, Buchanan 0.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 84, SPRING VALLEY 62: Cyrus Traugh scored a career-high 27 points as the host Patriots (5-1) beat the Timberwolves (1-3). Ashton Mooney scored 19 for South. Keyan Grayson scored 16 and Lucas Hazlett 12 for Spring Valley.
LINCOLN COUNTY 58, BRAXTON COUNTY 52: The Panthers wasted a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter, but outscored the Eagles by six in overtime in Hamlin, West Virginia. Cam Blevins scored 27 for Lincoln County (3-3), Jackson Sanders scored 11. D. J. Coomes led Braxton County (4-4) with 22 points.
WAHAMA 56, EASTERN-MEIGS 36: Sawyer VanMatre scored 13 to pace the White Falcons (4-2) past the Eagles (0-10) in Mason, West Virginia. Josiah Lloyd and Harrison Panko-Shield scored 10 each. Brayden O'Brien paced Eastern with eight points.
Girls basketball
GREEN 65, HANNAN 9: Kasey Kimbler scored a program-record 50 points as the Bobcats (3-4) walloped the Wildcats (0-4) in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Racehel Ellis scored five for Hannan.
PND 52, SOUTH GALLIA 31: Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-2) outscored the Rebels (7-2) 30-11 in the second half. Kate Strickland scored 12 to lead the Titans. Jessie Rutt scored 13 for South Gallia.
SOUTHERN 72, HANNAN 13: The Tornadoes (2-8) used a 27-0 run to pull away from the Wildcats (0-5) in Ashton, West Virginia. Kass Chaney led Southern with 17 points. Rachel Ellis scored four points and snagged nine rebounds for Hannan.
RIVER VALLEY 71, SOUTHERN 56: Abbigail Browning and Brooklin Clonch each scored 14 as the Raiders (5-5) beat the Tornadoes (1-8) in Racine, Ohio. Carlee Manley and Lauren Twyman each scored 12. Kass Chaney led Southern with 19 points.