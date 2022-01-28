ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Fairland won 14 straight boys basketball games over arch-rival Chesapeake, a streak dating to March 2, 2015, heading into Friday night's game.
Chesapeake will have to wait one more season to try to snap that streak after Fairland rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Panthers 60-56 at the Carl York Center.
Fairland (14-3 overall, 8-1 Ohio Valley Conference) trailed 45-35 early in the final period before Aiden Porter drove the lane for a layup that cut the lead to 46-45 with 4:54 to play. J.D. Thacker scored two of his team-high 25 points on the next trip down the floor to give the Dragons their first lead.
Thacker scored 11 points in the first half to keep Fairland in the game while Porter struggled early. Fortunes reversed in the second half with Porter scoring 13 of the Dragons’ 25 fourth-quarter points. Meanwhile, Thacker didn’t let up, scoring 13 points in the second half.
“I feel like J.D. has been playing well lately,” Fairland head coach Nathan Speed said. “Not just scoring but defensively too, rebounding. He’s really developing but tonight I feel like that’s all we had going for us.”
Chesapeake (10-6, 7-4) fought back to retake the lead 53-50, but Fairland's Chase Allen hit the third of his 3-pointers to tie the game at 53-53.
The Panthers led the contest throughout taking a 7-2 lead early in the first quarter, then had to hold on to the advantage late in the period as Thacker began dominating in the paint on both ends of the floor.
Levi Blankenship, who led Chesapeake with 25 points, scored 13 for the Panthers in the second quarter as the team took a 29-21 lead into halftime.
A 7-0 run by the Dragons in the third quarter pulled Fairland within 32-30, but the Panthers pulled away again to lead 43-35 at the end of the third quarter.
Dannie Maynard put Chesapeake ahead by 10 with two foul shots to start the fourth quarter. Then, with Porter and Thacker guiding the Fairland offense, the Dragons cut the Chesapeake lead to one possession with 5:13 to play.
Porter came through again with under 40 seconds to play with a layup that put Fairland in the lead for good at 55-53.
CHESAPEAKE 12 17 14 13 – 56: Cox 2-3 0-1 2-3 6, Blankenship 9-17 4-6 3-3 25, Maynard 3-10 1-2 5-6 12, Daniels 2-6 1-4 0-0 5, Oldaker 2-6 0-1 0-0 4, Bragg 2-6 0-0 0-0 4. Team 20-48 6-14 10-12 56.
FAIRLAND 9 12 14 25 – 60: Porter 6-12 0-4 5-5 17, Thacker 10-18 1-1 4-6 25, Tooley 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 3-8 3-6 1-4 10, Leep 0-2 0-0 1-2 1, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 3-6 1-1 0-0 7. Team 22-46 5-12 11-17 60.