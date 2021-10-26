ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The weightlifting in June; the extra running in July's 90-degree heat; the pushups, sit ups and leg lifts in May all were with the last week of October in mind.
"We didn't work the way we did in the offseason to have a successful regular season," Fairland High School football coach Melvin Cunningham said. "Our goal wasn't to go 8-1, 9-0, 10-0. Our mission isn't finished yet."
Cunningham leads the second-seeded Dragons (8-1) into the first round of the Division VI, Region 23 playoffs vs. No. 15 seed Buckeye Trail (4-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. Fairland reached the regional finals -- the Elite Eight in the state -- last season before losing to Fort Frye 47-7. Cunningham said his team's goal is the state championship game the first week of December in Canton.
First, the Dragons must deal with a Warriors team that Cunningham said is better than its record and seed.
"They do a lot of things that challenge you," Cunningham said. "They line up in multiple formations and try to make you make a mistake defending them. They run the ball, but they create explosive plays when they get you misaligned. We have to get our kids to understand how to line up to best give ourselves a chance to stop them."
Much of the responsibility for that falls to senior linebacker Riley Kazee, who makes the calls on defense.
Buckeye Trail's victories come over opponents with a combined 10-24 record, but one was 38-22 over a solid Caldwell team and another 18-13 over Division IV Claymont. The Warriors also lost just 27-20 to Barnesville (8-1), the No. 4 team in Region 23, and 26-24 to Malvern (8-2), a No. 8 seed in its region of Division VII.
Buckeye Trail is from Lore City, Ohio, 158 miles away and slightly closer to Pittsburgh than Rome Township. The Warriors are known for their tenacity, rallying from deficits to win or at least make a game of it several times. Junior quarterback Nick Neuhart is a fierce competitor for a squad that favors the run but can throw. Senior running back Franko Rome is fast and talented as a runner and receiver. Against Harrison Central, Rome caught 64 yards in passes and rushed for 134 yards.
Rome sounds similar to Fairland's J.D. Brumfield, although not as physical as the Ohio Valley Conference's leading rusher. Brumfield heads a pounding rushing attack balanced by quarterback Peyton Jackson and a bevy of talented receivers. Fairland has scored more than 40 points five times and the Dragons defense gives up 12 points per game.