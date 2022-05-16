ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- One error against a team on a 12-game winning streak can cost a club a game, but making seven dooms any chance for victory.
Fairland (17-5) took advantage of seven Chesapeake errors to roll to a 10-0 victory in a Division III, Region 11 sectional tournament game Monday at Roger Snyder Field.
The sixth-seeded Dragons advance to the sectional finals at 5 p.m., Thursday, against either No. 11 Lynchburg-Clay or No. 22 River Valley.
River Valley played a part in Monday's Dragons' victory. The Raiders upset Fairland 4-3 in last year's sectional tournament and no one in green and white wanted another earlier than expected exit.
"We went over that," Fairland coach Michael Hill said. "We kind of took them for granted last year. We beat River Valley pretty bad early in the year and they came back and we weren't ready to compete the way we should have. Our guys understand that this year. They know how it felt last year."
Alex Rogers scored the only run the Ohio Valley Conference champion Dragons needed when he singled to left to lead off the second inning, went to second base on an errant pick-off attempt, then scored on another error. Ethan Wall crossed the plate on another error later in the inning for a 2-0 lead.
Blake Trevathan doubled in Niko Kiritsy, then scored on an error in the third. Rogers reached on an errant throw and scored on another to make it 5-0.
In the fourth, Kiritsy and Trevathan (who finished 2 for 4) sandwiched singles around Cooper Cummings being hit by a pitch. Rogers then hit a sacrifice fly to plate Kiritsy. Cummings came home on a wild pitch and Trevathan on a ground ball by Tyler Sammons to boost the lead to 8-0.
Blaze Perry scored on an error in the fifth and an inning later, Brycen Hunt hit a ground ball to drive in Sammons to end it.
Hill said his team was opportunistic.
"Take care of business and control what we can control," Hill said of his goal. "We hit the ball hard, put the ball in play. Hit the ball hard and they'll start falling."
Sammons earned the win. He said his fastball and slider combination worked well, especially on the corners of the plate. Sammons allowed one hit -- an infield single by J.D. Daniels in the first inning -- striking out six and walking two.
"I hit the corners most of the time and mixed in the slider," Sammons said.
The Panthers finished 5-14.
CHESAPEAKE 000 000 -- 0 1 7
FAIRLAND 023 311 -- 10 5 0
Daniels, Brammer (5) and Blankenship; Sammons, Rogers (6) and Cummings.
Hitting: (F) Trevathan 2-4 2B.