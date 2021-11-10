Fairland quarterback Peyton Jackson (12) throws a pass against Worthington Christian as linebacker Tyler White (45) closes in during a high school football playoff game Saturday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Jefferson might look at the 348 passing yards Fairland gave up last week and salivate, or view the 407 yards and 58 points the Dragons accumulated and cringe.
The second-seeded Dragons (10-1) take on the third-seeded Roughriders (11-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Herrnstein Field in Chillicothe, Ohio, in the Division VI, Region 23 semifinals. The winner of the Sweet 16 contest moves on to the region final against either No. 1 Fort Frye (9-1) or No. 4 Barnesville (10-1).
“West Jefferson is very goodm” Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said. “Any team that gets to this point in the playoffs is going to be a challenge. Their quarterback is extremely good.”
That quarterback is Tyler Buescher, a 5-foot-11, 150-pound senior who has completed 255 of 353 passes for 3,401 yards and 34 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. Buescher’s top target is M.J. Book, who has 63 catches for 1,084 yards and 20 touchdowns. Adam Fry has 66 receptions for 840 yards and six scores. Two other players have more than 250 yards receiving. Hayden Salyer led the ground game with 1,067 yards and 16 TDs on 174 carries.
“They’re so disciplined,” Cunningham said of West Jefferson. “Their receivers run good routes. They’re good, but it’s the Sweet 16. You’re supposed to be good if you get this far.”
Fairland, too, is strong. The Dragons pummeled Buckeye Trail 47-0 and Worthington Christian 58-28 in the first tow rounds of the playoffs. Senior running back J.D. Brumfield has 164 carries for 1,303 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Zander Schmidt leads a deep and speedy receiving corps. The 6-foot-, 185-pound senior has 25 catches for 559 yards and nine touchdowns. Kam Kitts, Brycen Hunt, Zion Martin, Steeler Leep, Gavin Davis and Brumfield also are talented pass catchers.
Quarterback Peyton Jackson has completed 87 of 148 passes for 1,497 yards and 24 touchdowns, with five interceptions.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.