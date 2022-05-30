With the price of gas near $4.50 a gallon, Fairland picked a rough year for its sports teams to travel extensively in the postseason.
The Dragons don't mind terribly much, however, considering where they've gone.
Fairland has accomplished a remarkable feat, reaching at least the Sweet 16 in baseball, boys basketball, girls basketball and football this season. The Dragons football team (10-2) and girls basketball squad (25-3) each advanced to the Elite Eight (region finals), the boys basketball team (20-6) made the Sweet 16 (region semifinals) and the baseball team is in the Sweet 16 (region semifinals) where it's scheduled to play Minford at noon Thursday at VA Stadium in Chillicothe.
The feat is more impressive when taking into account that Ohio features an extra level of playoffs than many states and takes merely four teams to its state tournament. Teams must win sectional, district and regional titles to make the state semifinals.
Sophomore Brycen Hunt is believed to be the first athlete in school history to be a part of three district title-winning teams in the same academic year. Hunt is a wide receiver in football, guard in basketball and outfielder/pitcher in baseball.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Fairland's first three runs scored on wild pitches in a 7-0 victory over Portsmouth in a district baseball semifinal. The Dragons have shut out all four postseason foes, beating Chesapeake 10-0, Lynchburg-Clay 3-0, Portsmouth 7-0 and Meigs 3-0.
Wheelersburg softball star Macee Eaton has hit 19 home runs this season and 33 in two years. Her 19 homers is the sixth-most in a season in Ohio high school softball history. Hurricane baseball is 11-1 against teams in the Class AAA top 10 this season. Huntington High won five Mountain State Athletic Conference titles this season, bringing home trophies in football, boys swimming, girls basketball, boys track and girls track.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Cabell Midland baseball players Logan Lingenfelter and Noah Jordan (West Virginia State), catcher Curtis Ball (Bluefield State), catcher Sam Sowards (West Virginia Tech) and outfielder Evan Bell (Salem); Chesapeake baseball catcher Hayden Blankenship (Shawnee State);
Ironton St. Joe pitcher Blake Stuntebeck (Otterbein), Coal Grove runners Kylee Thomas (Wright State) and Stevie Easterling (Kentucky Christian), Ashland baseball player Neshawn Peppers (Kentucky Christian); Wheelersburg kicker Braxton Sammons (Murray State);
Former Greenup County basketball standout Rodrell Dryden (Iowa Central Community College); Symmes Valley baseball player Levi Niece (WVU Tech); Fairview pitcher Jaxon Manning (Shawnee State).
COMMITMENTS: Lincoln County running back Isaiah Smith (Alderson Broaddus).
OFFERS: Huntington High tackle Robby Martin (Indiana); Cabell Midland girls basketball standout Sophi Aldridge (Stetson); Fairland girls basketball star Tomi Hinkle (Malone); Ironton wide receivers Ty Perkins (Duke) and Aris Pittman (Kentucky);
Hurricane running back Jeremiah Riffle (Rose Hulman); Rowan County girls basketball star Haven Ford (Davidson); Cabell Midland defensive back Zaky Roberts (Wheeling); Poca offensive lineman A.J. Dunbar (Gannon).
VISITS: Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow (Charlotte); Fairland defensive back Steeler Leep (Marietta); Cabell Midland tight end Isaiah Hagley (Wheeling); Wayne basketball standouts Addie Adkins and Brooke Adkins (Davidson).
COACH SPEAK: Former Wayne Middle School girls coach Sean Meddings is the new head boys basketball coach at Wayne. Former Wheelersburg assistant J.D. King is the new boys basketball coach at Green. Former Fairview and Oral Roberts University star Clarence Thompson is the new boys basketball coach at Fairview.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Point Pleasant brother/sister combination Ian Wood (110-meter hurdles) and Elicia Wood (100-meter hurdles) won state track championships running back-to-back events. Former Symmes Valley softball star Taylor Webb hit a walk-off home run to give Rio Grande an 8-7 victory over Cottey College in the NAIA World Series.
Portsmouth's Madison Perry was named Ohio Valley Conference softball player of the year. Rock Hill's Carrie Blagg, Ironton's Jim Dyer and Portsmouth's Kristen Bradshaw were named tri-coaches of the year. Former Cabell Midland baseball star Tanner Brandon of Norfolk State was named second-team All Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
The National Federation of High Schools will permit states to implement 35-second shot clocks next season in basketball. Barboursville won the Cabell County Middle School golf championship. Huntington East’s Brock Brown was the medalist. Former Boyd County basketball star Charity Shears transferred from West Virginia State to LaSalle.
Ashland quarterback Bailey Thacker and wide receiver Aris Pittman said they are transferring to Ironton. Former Fairland runner Jessica Price of Shawnee State was named an NAIA All-American for the second consecutive year. Former Boyd County baseball star Casey Hamilton coached LSU-Shreveport to the NAIA World Series.