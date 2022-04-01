Fairland (2-1) hit five home runs in a 12-1 victory over Symmes Valley in high school softball Thursday night in Proctorville, Ohio.
Katie Pruitt and Ally Shepherd each homered twice and Madi McKinley once. Pruitt went 3 for 3 with four runs batted in. McKinley was 3 for 3 and knocked in two. Shepherd was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Kaylee Salyer was the winning pitcher.
COAL GROVE 9, RUSSELL 8: Rylee Harmon went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to rally the Hornets past the Red Devils in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Coal Grove scored twice in the top of the seventh to make a winner of Abbie Deeds. Katie Deeds went 2 for 5 and knocked in two runs. Rylee Black drove in two runs. Kaleigh Murphy was 3 for 4 and Jordyn Dale 2 for 4. Samantha Roark went 3 for 3 for Russell.
LINCOLN COUNTY 9, LOGAN 0: Josie Bird whacked two of the Panthers' four home runs in a triumph over the Wildcats. Maci Lunsford and Ryleigh Shull also homered.
WAHAMA 6, POINT PLEASANT 2: Mikie Lieving homered, scored three runs and was the winning pitcher as the White Falcons (7-0) beat the Big Blacks (3-3) in Hartford, West Virginia. Amber Wolfe and Lauren Noble whacked two hits and drove in two runs each. Kylee Byus knocked in a pair of runs.
SOUTHEASTERN 10, SOUTH POINT 7: Lexie Lockwood hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning as the Panthers overcame a 7-6 deficit to defeat the Pointers. Maddy Evans, Makinzie Luhrson and Saratina Jackson had three hits apiece for South Point. Allie Stidham had two hits. Lockwood was 4 for 4 for Southeastern.
WHEELERSBURG 6, SOUTH WEBSTER 5: Sydney Skiver and Macee Eaton homered as the Pirates (1-0) beat the host Jeeps (0-3) in nine innings. Eaton's blast in the ninth was the game winner. Andi Jo Howard was the winning pitcher.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 5, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Emily Moore went 2 for 4 with a home run in the Senators' win over the Blue Angels. Kaylor Picklesimer went 2 for 4. Sydney McDermott went 2 for 3 and was the winning pitcher.
Baseball
HUNTINGTON 9, SOUTH CHARLESTON 3: Jackson O'Roark and Eli Shouldis each went 2 foe 3 to lift the Highlanders (6-2) over the Black Eagles at Cook-Holbrook Field. Benjamin McElroy earned the win.
CABELL MIDLAND 13, RIPLEY 3: Jackson Fetty went 2 for 3 with four RBIs to lead the Knights past the visiting Vikings. Logan Lingenfelter went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Noah Jordan was 2 for 3 and Ray Ray Williams 2 for 4. Aiden McCormill earned the win.
IRONTON ST. JOE 22, TOLSIA 3: Blake Stuntebeck went 2 for 2 with a home run and six RBIs to help the Flyers (5-0) clobber the Rebels. Kai Coleman was 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs. Drew Brown went 2 for 3. Brady Medinger and Mark Hodges were 2 for 4. Elijah Rowe was the winner.
GALLIA ACADEMY 17, ATHENS 6: The Blue Devils (1-1) scored 15 runs in the first inning in a rout of the Bulldogs (0-1) in Centenary, Ohio. Maddux Cameron had three hits. Cole Hines, Mason Smith, Conner Row and Peyton Owens finished with two hits apiece. Smith and Zane Loveday each drove in three. Smith was the winning pitcher.
WAHAMA 12, CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 2: Ethyn Barnitz had two hits and drove in three runs to help the White Falcons (5-1) beat the Irish (2-2) in Dunbar, West Virginia. Aaron Henry was the winning pitcher.
WHEELERSBURG 3, SOUTH WEBSTER 0: The Pirates scored three unearned runs in the sixth inning to beat the host Jeeps. Caden Conn earned the win and Connor Estep the save.
FAIRVIEW 12, WEST CARTER 0: Tanner Johnson struck out six in a shutout of the Comets in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Dustin Allen and Cameron Carper each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
MEIGS 11, EASTERN-MEIGS 2: Jake Martin smacked two hits and knocked in three runs as the Marauders (1-0) defeated the Eagles (2-1) in Reedsville, Ohio. Drew Dodson, Caleb Burnem and Caleb Imboden had two hits apiece. Dodson earned the win.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 15, BETSY LAYNE 0: Blue Fletcher went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and was the winning pitcher as the Bulldogs (8-1) beat the Bobcats in Louisa, Kentucky. Brayden Maynard was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Will Lafferty went 2 for 2 and drove in two. Abner Collinsworth was 2 for 3.